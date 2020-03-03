NASCAR Cup PR FedEx Racing Express Facts - Phoenix

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

By Official Release
-

Denny Hamlin
#11 FedEx Freight Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:
Race: Fan Shield 500
Date/Time: March 8/3:30 p.m. ET
Distance: 312 laps/312 miles
Track Length: 1 mile
Track Shape: Oval
Banking: 9-11 degrees
2019 Winner: Kyle Busch

Fontana Recap: Denny Hamlin’s race weekend in Southern California ended a lot better than it started: After qualifying 28th and taking the green flag at the rear of the field, the driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota finished sixth at Auto Club Speedway on Sunday. Hamlin’s 400-mile race wasn’t without its adverse moments. He unintentionally knocked Kyle Larson into the wall during Stage 1 and then scraped the wall himself in Stage 3, both causing damage that affected the car’s aerodynamics and handling. But the veteran driver kept wheeling the car around different lines of the multi-groove track to find speed where he could, even briefly taking the lead in the early part of Stage 3. Entering the final 15 laps of the race in 10th, Hamlin battled numerous competitors to claim a few more spots and cross the line in sixth. The result bumped him up two spots in the championship ranking to seventh.

Phoenix Preview: The series makes its way to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway before heading back east, and Hamlin looks to repeat his success he had last season in the desert where he won the Bluegreen Vacations 500. In 29 career starts, Hamlin has collected two wins, and 13 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes at the one-mile oval. After moving up two spots to seventh in the standings following Fontana, Hamlin and team look to continue to make gains at a track where they’ve had past success.

Hamlin Statistics:
Track: Fan Shield 500
Races: 29
Wins:  2
Poles: 2
Top-5: 13
Top-10: 17
Laps Led: 821
Avg. Start: 10.5
Avg. Finish: 11.0

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix:

What are you and the team most focused on moving forward as the series heads to Phoenix this weekend?

“We just need to keep working at it. Fontana wasn’t a great race for us, but we got a better finish than we were expecting and got a little bump back up in points. We won last year at Phoenix, so that gives us confidence that we can repeat that success out in the desert.”

What do you need to improve on looking ahead to Phoenix this weekend?

“We just need to find more speed. We haven’t had it the past couple of weeks. But I like Phoenix, I think we can do well here, and I know my team will bring the best car they can.”

FedEx Freight Along for the Ride at Phoenix: For the Fan Shield 500 at the Phoenix International Raceway, FedEx Freight recognizes the company’s Phoenix, Ariz., service center by featuring the call letters PHX on the #11 FedEx Freight race car. The center has had year-over-year improvements in all safety metrics. The Phoenix service center, opened in 1988, has approximately 475 team members who are committed to making every FedEx experience outstanding.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 Advance

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s three-week western swing concludes at Phoenix Raceway, where the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series will be competing.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday's Auto Club 400 from the 8th position at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report...

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski grabbed his first top-five finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Crosses Line 17th In Castrol Debut...

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain drove the Castrol Ford Mustang to 17th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway Sunday afternoon, in his second week behind the wheel of the No. 6 as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Buescher Scores Solid 16th-Place Finish in Fontana

Official Release - 0
Chris Buescher ran a steady race Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway, driving his No. 17 Fastenal Mustang to a solid 16th-place finish in 400-mile event.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST LAUREN ALAINA TAKING “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED” TO KANSAS SPEEDWAY ON MAY 31

Official Release - 0
Country music artist Lauren Alaina will kick-off the May 31 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in a pre-race concert.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 Advance

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s three-week western swing concludes at Phoenix Raceway, where the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series will be competing.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 Advance

Official Release - 0
NASCAR’s three-week western swing concludes at Phoenix Raceway, where the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Cup Series will be competing.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

John Hunter Nemechek Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag 23rd in the Auto Club 400 Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Michael McDowell Post Race Report: Fontana

Official Release - 0
Michael McDowell took the green flag in Sunday's Auto Club 400 from the 8th position at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Team Penske NASCAR Cup Series Race Report – Auto Club Speedway

Official Release - 0
Brad Keselowski grabbed his first top-five finish of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday afternoon at Auto Club Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chastain Crosses Line 17th In Castrol Debut at Fontana

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain drove the Castrol Ford Mustang to 17th-place finish at Auto Club Speedway Sunday afternoon, in his second week behind the wheel of the No. 6 as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
Previous articleFord Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 Advance
Next articlePLATINUM SELLING ARTIST LAUREN ALAINA TAKING “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED” TO KANSAS SPEEDWAY ON MAY 31

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com