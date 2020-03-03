PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST LAUREN ALAINA TAKING “THE ROAD LESS TRAVELED” TO KANSAS SPEEDWAY ON MAY 31

KANSAS CITY, KAN. (March 3, 2020) – Country music artist Lauren Alaina will kick-off the May 31 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in a pre-race concert.

Her sophomore album, Road Less Traveled, landed on multiple “Best Of” lists including Billboard, Rolling Stone and Amazon and it became the top-streamed female country release of 2017. She released new music last year with the songs “Getting Good,” “Ladies in the ‘90s.” and “The Other Side.”

Alaina was named the 2018 ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year and took home the CMT Collaborative Video of the Year Award for “What Ifs,” the four-time platinum selling No. 1 hit with childhood friend Kane Brown. She is also one of CMT’s Next Women of Country and received her first CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year with her No. 1 hit “Road Less Traveled.”

She has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carried Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean and just completely sold out her first ever headlining tour, THAT GIRL WAS ME. She also rejoins Blake Shelton’s tour this year.

Tickets for Kansas Speedway’s first NASCAR Cup Series race of the season on May 31 are currently available by calling 866.460.RACE (7223), online at www.kansasspeedway.com or at the Kansas Speedway Ticket Office. Tickets for the May 30 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race are also on sale.

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway) and Instagram (kansasspeedway).