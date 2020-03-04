Miscellaneous Bagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

Bagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

By Official Release
-

2017 Mustang GT Gets 600+HP Supercharger, Air Suspension, and GT350 Exterior

“It’s not every day when you get to do an Air Lift kit, VMP blower, GT350 front end, and wheels all at the same time. Needless to say the end result was pretty damn awesome.”—Justin Dugan

PAOLI, Pa. (March 4th, 2020) — In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan grabs the keys to AM employee Kylen’s 2017 Mustang GT for a Mustang build that includes #allthemods. Early in the video, Kylen’s S550 enters AM’s video studio with some nice day two mods, including some Steeda lowering springs and a Corsa Xtreme exhaust. After stockpiling a massive collection of Mustang parts, Justin launches Kylen’s build into action, with the help of his master technician Tony, to build an S550 with appearance and performance in mind.

Parts Featured in this video: MP Concepts GT350 Style Front Bumper, Ford Rear Bumper Cover, Roush Rear Bumper Valance, Axial Switchback Turn Signal Conversion Kit, Air Lift Performance 4-Way Manual Complete Air Suspension Kit, Kooks 2 in. Long Tube Green Catted Headers, & JLT V3.0 Black Oil Separator; Passenger Side.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-march-2020.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________About AmericanMuscle
Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

WIN $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks’ (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Looking for NASCAR related activities? Look no...

SM - 0
NASCAR racing is a sport that has many aficionados in the States but also worldwide.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Win $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
Wrangler, Gladiator, Tacoma, and Tundra owners—here is your chance to take home $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain (XT)! XT’s $15K Giveaway, sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, is the biggest enter-daily giveaway of 2020 giving entrants multiple chances to take home the grand prize.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Attend a Nascar event at a budget!...

SM - 0
Growing up as a kid I remember that my father used to sit hours in front of the TV watching NASCAR races. The TV volume was really high so you could feel the cars passing through our living-room.
Read more
Miscellaneous

$15,000 Giveaway Sponsored by RAXIOM

Official Release - 0
Attention Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang owners: here is your chance to be the winner of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) biggest giveaway prize of 2020! AM’s $15K Giveaway
Read more
Miscellaneous

How to Rent a Car for the...

SM - 0
The best thing about having access to a car is that it can open up a great deal of new experiences and freedom.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

Official Release - 0
In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway).
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

WIN $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
F-150, F-250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM owners—this is your chance to take home AmericanTrucks’ (AT) biggest giveaway of the year! Sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, the AT $15,000 Giveaway is an enter-daily sweepstakes giving participants multiple chances to win the grand prize.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Looking for NASCAR related activities? Look no further!

SM - 0
NASCAR racing is a sport that has many aficionados in the States but also worldwide.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Win $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road

Official Release - 0
Wrangler, Gladiator, Tacoma, and Tundra owners—here is your chance to take home $15,000 from Barricade Off-Road and ExtremeTerrain (XT)! XT’s $15K Giveaway, sponsored by Barricade Off-Road, is the biggest enter-daily giveaway of 2020 giving entrants multiple chances to take home the grand prize.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Attend a Nascar event at a budget! Learn how!

SM - 0
Growing up as a kid I remember that my father used to sit hours in front of the TV watching NASCAR races. The TV volume was really high so you could feel the cars passing through our living-room.
Read more
Miscellaneous

$15,000 Giveaway Sponsored by RAXIOM

Official Release - 0
Attention Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang owners: here is your chance to be the winner of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) biggest giveaway prize of 2020! AM’s $15K Giveaway
Read more
Previous articleHaley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway
Next articleDiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com