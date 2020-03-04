Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

FanShield 500 – Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Phoenix Raceway

· Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.

· He tallied a pair of 16th-place finishes last season in both the spring and fall events, after rolling off 22nd last March. He also finished 18th in the fall of 2018.

· Buescher’s best qualifying effort also came last season where he started 17th. Overall his average start is 26.8 at the 1-mile track.

· In four Xfinity Series starts, Buescher had a best finish of 12th in 2014 in the No. 60 machine, with his best qualifying effort coming in 2015 (seventh).

Luke Lambert at Phoenix Raceway

· Lambert returns to the site of his lone Cup Series win, which came back in 2017 with Ryan Newman. Overall Lambert has an average finish of 13.3 at the 1-mile track in 14 races atop the pit box in Cup action.

· Outside of the victory three years ago, Lambert also finished top-10 in 2011 with Jeff Burton (fourth), seventh with Newman in 2014 and third in 2015.

· Lambert also visited victory lane in the Xfinity Series with Elliott Sadler back in 2012 after starting eighth, one of his two starts as a crew chief in the NXS at Phoenix.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Phoenix:

“Any time we get to a short track it’s exciting for me personally and for our team. The folks at Roush have some good notes to work off of based off the last couple years at Phoenix. We know the areas we need to improve and sharpen the tools so to speak, so we’re looking forward to doing that this weekend and put on a good show in the SunnyD Ford.”

Recapping Fontana

Buescher and the No. 17 team put together a solid qualifying effort last weekend in California, rolling off 11th before recording a 16th-place result in the Fastenal Ford.

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst-quenching favorite SunnyD makes its 2020 debut aboard the No. 17 Ford this weekend in Phoenix.

About SunnyD

The iconic SunnyD® brand is owned by Harvest Hill Holdings, a Brynwood Partners owned beverage company. The 54-year-old SunnyD® brand is a leading chilled juice drink in the U.S. In addition to the SunnyD® brand, the company markets the Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, and Daily’s® beverage brands. Harvest Hill’s products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada.