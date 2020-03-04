NASCAR Cup PR Chris Buescher - Phoenix Advance

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

By Official Release
-

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Luke Lambert
Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher
FanShield 500 – Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Phoenix Raceway

· Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.

· He tallied a pair of 16th-place finishes last season in both the spring and fall events, after rolling off 22nd last March. He also finished 18th in the fall of 2018.

· Buescher’s best qualifying effort also came last season where he started 17th. Overall his average start is 26.8 at the 1-mile track.

· In four Xfinity Series starts, Buescher had a best finish of 12th in 2014 in the No. 60 machine, with his best qualifying effort coming in 2015 (seventh).

Luke Lambert at Phoenix Raceway

· Lambert returns to the site of his lone Cup Series win, which came back in 2017 with Ryan Newman. Overall Lambert has an average finish of 13.3 at the 1-mile track in 14 races atop the pit box in Cup action.

· Outside of the victory three years ago, Lambert also finished top-10 in 2011 with Jeff Burton (fourth), seventh with Newman in 2014 and third in 2015.

· Lambert also visited victory lane in the Xfinity Series with Elliott Sadler back in 2012 after starting eighth, one of his two starts as a crew chief in the NXS at Phoenix.

QUOTE WORTHY
Buescher on racing at Phoenix:
“Any time we get to a short track it’s exciting for me personally and for our team. The folks at Roush have some good notes to work off of based off the last couple years at Phoenix. We know the areas we need to improve and sharpen the tools so to speak, so we’re looking forward to doing that this weekend and put on a good show in the SunnyD Ford.”

Recapping Fontana
Buescher and the No. 17 team put together a solid qualifying effort last weekend in California, rolling off 11th before recording a 16th-place result in the Fastenal Ford.

On the Car
Iconic brand and thirst-quenching favorite SunnyD makes its 2020 debut aboard the No. 17 Ford this weekend in Phoenix.

About SunnyD
The iconic SunnyD® brand is owned by Harvest Hill Holdings, a Brynwood Partners owned beverage company. The 54-year-old SunnyD® brand is a leading chilled juice drink in the U.S. In addition to the SunnyD® brand, the company markets the Juicy Juice®, Little HUG®, and Daily’s® beverage brands. Harvest Hill’s products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S. and Canada.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

Official Release - 0
In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his fifth NCS start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and third as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 03.04.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR wraps up its west coast tripleheader while the ARCA Menards Series kicks of its 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown at Phoenix Raceway and USAC gets back to the dirt in Illinois this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Phoenix Raceway ... Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at Phoenix Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Preview: The series makes its way to Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway before heading back east, and Hamlin looks to repeat his success he had last season in the desert where he won the Bluegreen Vacations 500.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

Official Release - 0
In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway).
Read more
Miscellaneous

Bagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

Official Release - 0
In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan grabs the keys to AM employee Kylen’s 2017 Mustang GT for a Mustang build that includes #allthemods.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

Official Release - 0
In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

No. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Ross Chastain makes his fifth NCS start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and third as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 03.04.20

Official Release - 0
NASCAR wraps up its west coast tripleheader while the ARCA Menards Series kicks of its 10-race Sioux Chief Showdown at Phoenix Raceway and USAC gets back to the dirt in Illinois this weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Richard Childress Racing's NASCAR Cup Series History at Phoenix Raceway ... Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at Phoenix Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility.
Read more
Previous articleNo. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance
Next articleNASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com