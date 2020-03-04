XFINITY Series PR Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

By Official Release
-

Justin Haley Notes:
Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 10th (2019)
Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 7th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:
Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 4th (2016 & 2017)
Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 6th (2017)

Justin Haley Quote:
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend. We are taking a brand new car to Phoenix. This is going to be a super important weekend for us, because Phoenix is actually our season finale where we are going to run for the championship if we make it that far in the playoffs, so this weekend we are going to study and get all the notes we can to try and make that push for the championship later in the season.”

About Kaulig Racing™
Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™
Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media...

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Auto...

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Auto Club Starts: Three previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 17th (2019). Qualified a track-best 21st last year.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Phoenix

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott on testing the waters at Phoenix Raceway: “Phoenix is a great race track -- a good place for myself and the No. 9 team to start our partnership with UniFirst. Hopefully we can go, have a good run and learn something for later in season since the championship race is now at Phoenix.”
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

DiBenedetto Ready To Slide Around Phoenix

Official Release - 0
In their first three races together, Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team have been to a superspeedway (Daytona), a 1.5-mile track (Las Vegas) and a two-mile oval (Auto Club Speedway).
Read more
Miscellaneous

Bagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

Official Release - 0
In this episode of AmericanMuscle’s (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan grabs the keys to AM employee Kylen’s 2017 Mustang GT for a Mustang build that includes #allthemods.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chris Buescher – Phoenix Advance

Official Release - 0
Buescher makes his ninth Cup Series start at Phoenix on Sunday. In eight prior starts, he has an average finish of 25.6 with a best finish of 16th.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post Race Quotes)

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison Burton

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
Previous articleNASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis
Next articleBagged and Boosted S550 Mustang Build | Hot Lap

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com