Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Justin Haley Notes:

Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 10th (2019)

Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 7th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Phoenix Raceway: 4th (2016 & 2017)

Best Finish at Phoenix Raceway: 6th (2017)

Justin Haley Quote:

“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend. We are taking a brand new car to Phoenix. This is going to be a super important weekend for us, because Phoenix is actually our season finale where we are going to run for the championship if we make it that far in the playoffs, so this weekend we are going to study and get all the notes we can to try and make that push for the championship later in the season.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com .