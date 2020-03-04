Truck Series PR Jeb Burton Teams up with Niece Motorsports for Two Races in 2020

By Official Release
-

STATESVILLE, N.C. (March 4, 2020) – Jeb Burton will make two starts for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020, with support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Burton is slated to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m excited to race with the folks at Niece Motorsports again this year,” said Burton. “I can’t thank State Water Heaters and ALSCO enough for their support. I’m looking forward to getting back into one of these trucks and having a solid performance.”

Last season, Burton and Niece Motorsports teamed up for races at Kentucky Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, with Burton earning ninth-place finishes in both events.

Burton will make his first NGROTS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. The Virginia-native has made one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at the track, earning a top-10 result in 2016. In addition, Burton has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Burton has two NGROTS starts to his credit at Michigan International Speedway, earning the pole in 2013. He has two top-10 finishes at the two-mile track, with his best finish of eighth coming in 2014.

In addition, he has one NXS start at Michigan, with a top-10 finish coming in 2019. He also has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Michigan.

State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

“We are excited to have Jeb back again this season,” said team owner Al Niece. “We have a strong driver lineup again this year and are proud to bring Jeb back to the team. We are looking forward to strong performances from him again this year. We are thankful to have support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO.”

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.

The NGROTS will visit Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14 for the Georgia 200. The race will take the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET, and will air on FS1, MRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

