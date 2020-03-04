No. 6 Ford – Phoenix Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Driver: Ross Chastain

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway

FanShield 500 – Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90ADVANCE NOTES

Chastain at Phoenix Raceway

· Ross Chastain makes his fifth NCS start at Phoenix Raceway this weekend and third as the fill-in driver for Ryan Newman.

· In four prior starts, Chastain has a best finish of 24th (2018 – fall) with an average finish of 26.5 in the No. 15 machine.

· Chastain also has nine Xfinity Series starts at Phoenix entering the weekend with a best finish of 15th (2018 – fall). He most recently finished 17th in the No. 4 machine for JD Motorsports and will run in the NXS event this Saturday prior to Sunday’s Cup race.

· Chastain also has three Truck Series starts at Phoenix, finishing second in 2013 after earning the pole, and ninth in 2019.

Scott Graves at Phoenix Raceway

· Graves will call his seventh NCS event on Sunday. In six prior starts, he has a best finish of eighth with Daniel Suarez in the 2018 spring race, and an overall result of 14th.

· Most recently, Graves and Newman finished 18th in Phoenix last fall and 12th in the spring race a year ago. His best qualifying effort came with Suarez in 2017 where he rolled off 10th.

· Graves also has seven Xfinity starts at Phoenix with a pair of top-fives. He led Suarez to third in the 2016 spring event and followed that with a fifth-place run in the fall.

Recapping Fontana

Chastain improved on his qualifying effort from Saturday in California to advance his way through the field, getting up to 14th at one point before going on to finish 17th.

On the Car

Oscar Mayer makes its 2020 debut as the primary partner aboard the No. 6 machine this weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Oscar Mayer and Roush Fenway announced their continued partnership at the end of the 2019 season, as the company continues to highlight its quality meat offerings via its paint schemes throughout the season.

As part of the extension, Oscar Mayer gave fans the chance to design a paint scheme for the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang, which will run on the track this weekend. Following an exciting fan vote on social media, Scott Sullivan was determined as the winner and will experience the FanShield 500 up close and personal this weekend while his Oscar Mayer-inspired scheme turns 500 miles at the West Coast track.

About the Kraft Heinz Company

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2018 net sales of approximately $26 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.