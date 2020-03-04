RCR Event Preview – Phoenix Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s NASCAR Cup Series History at Phoenix Raceway … Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at Phoenix Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility. This includes wins with Ryan Newman in March 2017, along with Kevin Harvick in Nov. 2013, Nov. 2012, and March and Nov. 2006. Prior to that, Dale Earnhardt won the Checker 500 on Nov. 4, 1990. In 123 starts at Phoenix Raceway, the Welcome, North Carolina based organization boasts 19 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 3,000 NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 490 top-five finishes and 1,077 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 16 total championships (six NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, seven NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

This Week’s Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road/E-Z-GO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Phoenix Raceway … Dillon has 12 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Phoenix Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Another change this year is the package difference at road courses and short tracks. Describe what it was like driving with that package last year versus what you think it might be like this year.

“I feel like saving your tires could make a difference. Being a good tire manager at those races with less downforce will be key. You’re going to have to be easier on the throttle at certain places. I think of places like Sonoma Raceway where the tires are already at a premium, and they will probably be at even more of a premium now with all of that horsepower that we’re going to have and no downforce. For short tracks, I like it. I have a better record at short tracks with less downforce so it should play into my cars pretty well.”

Phoenix Raceway serves as the Championship race this season, taking over that finale from Homestead-Miami Speedway. What are your thoughts on that?

“It’s hard to recreate what Homestead-Miami Speedway has been able to do for our championship race the last couple of years, so Phoenix Raceway has a lot to live up to, but I feel like it being a short track and a place where guys can get to each other, it should be a good race and I’m excited to see what it can deliver.”

Phoenix Raceway has a whole new fan experience. What do you think about all that?

“Phoenix Raceway did a really good job making updates to the track and the entire fan experience. I love when we update our tracks in NASCAR. I think it really appeals to our younger fans. When you go to other sports venues and see some of the really nice stadiums ours are right along with them. NASCAR Tracks do a great job of keeping their stadiums clean and nice. Phoenix Raceway’s is the newest, and most up-to-date of the NASCAR tracks and it’s really cool to see what they’ve done with the place.”

What do you think about restarts with the new start finish line location?

“When you’re going into the flat area of the track it’s a little different. You can make up some ground there pretty quickly if you get a good corner. It’s like you go down in there and you’re leaned over and you just thinking turn, turn. If it picks up the gas and turns left, you know that you can probably gain some positions and make some hay. It’s nice having the flat. I like it.”