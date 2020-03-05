CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

FANSHIELD 500

PHOENIX RACEWAY

AVONDALE, ARIZONA

MARCH 8, 2020

BOWTIE BULLETS:

CHEVROLET CLAIMS NEARLY HALF OF WINS

Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 23 victories, including a streak of 10 in a row from November 13 (the 35th race of the 2005 season) to April 10 (the seventh race of the 2010 season), in 47 NASCAR Cup Series races at Phoenix Raceway with six different nameplates (Lumina, Monte Carlo, Monte Carlo SS, Impala, Impala SS and Camaro SS). A Team Chevy driver has sat on the pole 17 times.

CHEVY ON THE PHOENIX HONOR ROLL

Chevrolet holds four other distinctions at Phoenix Raceway. Career Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson holds the NASCAR Cup Series track qualifying record of 143.158 mph set on November 15, 2015. A Chevrolet Monte Carlo carried Kyle Busch to the track’s youngest NASCAR Cup Series winner (20 years, 6 months, 11 days) in the November 13, 2005, race, and youngest pole winner (20 years, 11 months, 20 days) in the April 22, 2006, race. Conversely, a Chevrolet Impala carried Mark Martin (50 years, 3 months, 9 days) to Victory Circle on April 18, 2009, to be the oldest winner at the track.

LARSON AIMING TO KEEP MOVING UP

Kyle Larson, No. 42 McDonald’s Camaro ZL1 1LE, advanced a total of 26 positions relative to his starting spot to score two top-10 finishes in the 2019 races at the 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval. On March 10, he drove from 31st to sixth. In the November 10 playoff race, he drove from fifth to finish fourth. Larson has a best start of second (March 2018) and best finish of second (March 2017) at the track.

JOHNSON’S VICTORY CIRCLE

Chevrolet career driver and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, announced that 2020 would be his final full season of competition. A look at his success at Phoenix Raceway: Four victories — November 2009, April and November 2008 and November 2007. Among his three pole starts (all in November), Johnson holds the NASCAR Cup Series track qualifying record of 143.158 mph. Johnson is tied for the most lead-lap finishes among active drivers with 28. Overall, he has 15 top-five and 21 top-10 finishes in 33 starts.

IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR

Alex Bowman led 110 of the 200 laps at Auto Club Speedway – the most by a race winner since the 2019 season finale – to score his second career victory and give Chevrolet its 15th win in 31 races at the 2-mile oval and its 787th all time. Chevrolet drivers occupied three of the top-five spots. “I think the new body has helped us a lot, the new Camaro. Any change we make, we make for a reason, and Chevy did a good job with that car,” said Bowman, who earned the first victory with the 2020 Camaro ZL1 1LE.

TUNE IN

FOX will telecast the 312-lap race live at 3:30 p.m. EST Sunday, March 8. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Victories by current Chevrolet drivers at Phoenix Raceway:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, has four wins (November 2009, April and November 2008, November 2007).

Kurt Busch, No. 1 Monster Energy Camaro ZL1 1LE, has one win (April 2005).

Johnson’s consecutive starts streak has reached 651. It started at the Daytona 500 to kick off the 2002 season. Jeff Gordon holds the record at 797 (1992-2015).

Chevrolet has a total of 109 top-five and 210 top-10 finishes at the track.

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Unifirst Camaro ZL1 1LE, leads all drivers with an average starting spot of 5.5 in eight races at the track.

Alex Bowman, No. 88 Axalta Camaro ZL1 1LE (113), and Elliott (93) are Nos. 1 and 2 in laps led this season.

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships.

FOR THE FANS:

· Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway at Phoenix Raceway.

· Fans can check out an assortment of Chevrolet vehicles including: Silverado Trail Boss, Blazer RS, Silverado 22500 HD, Equinox Premier, Traverse Premier, 2020 Corvette Stingray Coupe, and 2020 Corvette Stingray Convertible.

· At the Chevrolet Display, fans can also view a Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE race car.

· Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, March 6

· 2:00 p.m. – Michael Annett

Saturday, March 7

· 10:00 a.m. – Myatt Snider

· 10:15 a.m. – Justin Haley & Ross Chastain

· 11:00 a.m. – Austin Dillon

· 11:40 a.m. – Alex Bowman

Sunday, March 8

· 9:10 a.m. – Kyle Larson

· 9:25 a.m. – Tyler Reddick

· 9:45 a.m. – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation:

· Friday, March 6th: 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

· Saturday, March 7th: 8:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

· Sunday, March 8th: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 3rd IN STANDINGS

WITH PHOENIX BEING THE CHAMPIONSHIP RACE THIS YEAR, HOW IMPORTANT IS THE SPRING RACE IN PREPARING FOR THAT?

“I think it’s important, but at the same time, last year it was the second-to-last race so it was still really important. It’s easy to say one place is more important than another, but we go one hundred percent every week and there really isn’t a non-important race. I’m looking forward to getting there. We struggled there last year, so hopefully we’ve improved on that quite a bit.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 9th IN STANDINGS

“We had another strong car last weekend in California, but unfortunately didn’t get a chance to really contend after getting damage early on in the day. Even though we weren’t able to run up front last weekend, it was great to see so many of the other Chevy drivers up there and great to see a Camaro in victory lane early in the season. I think everyone is seeing that the Chevrolet’s are going to be strong, and I’m looking forward to being one of the teams to contend for wins throughout the year. We still have some areas to clean up before we’re contending for those wins, but I know everyone is working hard to get better. We have been able to run well at Phoenix in the past, and with it being the season finale this year, we’ll be looking for a good race this weekend.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 15th IN POINTS

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the new short track package will do for our No. 47 Kroger Chevrolet at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Phoenix has been a decent racetrack for me in the past, and with the new configuration it gives you a lot of different options to run through turns three and four. Track position is really important there, so we have a strong focus on qualifying on Saturday to get us a decent starting spot for Sunday. We’ve been able to capitalize on opportunities so far this season and we don’t expect this weekend to be any different.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 HERTZ CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 20th IN STANDINGS

HAS THE DYNAMIC CHANGED ON RESTARTS WITH THE START/FINISH LINE IN THE NEW LOCATION?

“Oh, for sure. If you’re further back, you’re still in the corner when the field goes green so it makes it tough to get through the gears without spinning the tires. If you’re up front, it’s kind of the same thing as well. Being the leader on the restart has a pretty good advantage because they’re able to time it. I think it’s about being in the right spot when you get into Turn One especially with the traction compound on the track. It’s tough because it gives you a different grip sensation in each lane.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 25th IN STANDINGS

WE ARE GOING BACK TO THE SHORT TRACK PACKAGE FROM TWO YEARS AGO. WITH THINGS CHANGING SO QUICKLY IN THIS GARAGE, HOW MUCH AS CHANGED SINCE THEN?

“It’s going to be interesting to see with all the changes in the sport – the body and technology being developed – what still overlays. Our GEICO Camaro was really good two years ago at Phoenix and we were really strong on the short tracks with that package. I’m excited to go back and hopefully it does overlay. I think some of the things that we’ve learned in the past year, we will be able to apply too. It’s always a new adjustment period when you have a big change like that in any aero package, even when you’re going back to one that is familiar. I’m sure we will have to learn through it as much as everybody will and now we are deciphering between two totally different aero packages, from short tracks to speedways, which will be another learning curve this year. And then we will throw it all away and do it different in 2021.”

LAST SEASON WAS THE FIRST WITH THE FLIP-FLOP OF PHOENIX RACEWAY. DID IT MAKE MUCH DIFFERENCE ON THE STARTS AND RESTARTS IN THE LAST TWO RACES THERE?

“Yeah, I think so. I think it’s made more passes and more interesting for me. There were a lot of times where I was able to run the top through one and two and gain a lot of positions that helped our finishing position near the end of the race. Or I could run really low through one and two. When you’re starting on the front stretch, a lot of that is sorted out if you start at the old start-finish line. Now, a lot of that is sorted out in what’s now three and four, where there’s not a lot of opportunities to pass and guys are single-filed out. But when you’re starting out in what’s now four, going into one, you have that wide turn, passing becomes more available and you’re going to get more action. I think it created an overall better racetrack. While it doesn’t sound like a lot, with just changing where you start, it absolutely has.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 VELVEETA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 35th IN POINTS

“The finishes this season have not been reflective in the speed we’ve had in our Camaro ZL1 1LE through the first three races. I’m ready to try out this new package at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. I love short track racing, and while Phoenix is a bigger short track, this new package should be really good for our Velveeta Camaro. We’ve been trying out a lot of different setups to tackle Phoenix, and I think we have something that we will be competitive this weekend and finally get some luck back on our side.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2020 STATISTICS:

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Laps Led: 281

Top-five finishes: 6

Top-10 finishes: 12

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 787 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 715

Laps led to date: 234,587

Top-five finishes to date: 4,020

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,294

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

General Motors: 1,121 Chevrolet: 787 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 787 Ford: 687 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 144

