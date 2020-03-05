NASCAR Track News MIKE’S HARD LEMONADE STAND SET TO OPEN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY DURING FANSHIELD...

MIKE’S HARD LEMONADE STAND SET TO OPEN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY DURING FANSHIELD 500 SPEED FEST WEEKEND

By Official Release
-

PHOENIX – Phoenix Raceway announced today that the leaderboard bar located in the heart of the INfield experience will now be “Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand.” Open to guests for the first time beginning tomorrow, March 6, during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand will serve fans a variety of beverages including Mike’s® Hard Lemonade, White Claw® and Cayman Jack® products.

The bar’s position within the INfield Experience is one of the most premier locations throughout all of Phoenix Raceway. Positioned between Gatorade Victory Lane and the NASCAR Cup Series garages, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand has a front row view of the INfield driver appearance stage that hosts the stars of the sport throughout each NASCAR event weekend at Phoenix Raceway.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the new Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand to our fans during the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to combine two brands, Mike’s Hard Lemonade and Phoenix Raceway’s INfield Experience, that both represent fun and good times. I’m sure the Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand will become a fan favorite very quickly.”

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand will serve a variety of Mark Anthony Brewing products, including Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Mike’s Hard Black Cherry, White Claw Mango, White Claw Black Cherry, as well as Cayman Jack Margarita and Cayman Jack Moscow Mule. The bar will also serve a variety of frozen drinks, cocktails and beer such as Miller Lite, Coors Light, Blue Moon and Dos Equis.

Tickets and INfield access for the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, March 6-8, are available online at PhoenixRaceway.com, by phone at 866-408-RACE (7223), or in person at the Phoenix Raceway ticket office during regular business hours.

About Phoenix Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Phoenix Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964 and hosts two NASCAR race weekends each year. In 2020, the FanShield 500 Speed Fest Weekend, March 6-8, will kick off the race season at Phoenix Raceway, featuring the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the new addition of the ARCA Menards Series. For the first time in the history of the sport, Phoenix Raceway will host the NASCAR Championship Weekend, November 6-8. Over the three day event, champions will be crowned in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series West. Phoenix Raceway also hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including corporate meetings and conferences, charity events, holiday events, sport and endurance competitions, driving schools and Segway tours. For more information, visit www.PhoenixRaceway.com.

About Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co.

Founded in 1999, Chicago-based Mike’s Hard Lemonade Co. defined the $3.2 billion flavored malt beverage category with the introduction of its groundbreaking mike’s® hard lemonade. Mike’s product line is comprised of premium malt beverages including mike’s® hard lemonade and mike’s HARDER® lemonade. The company also produces White Claw® Hard Seltzer.

