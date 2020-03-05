SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Team Preview

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | LS Tractor 200

Fast Facts

No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)

Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Ray Black Jr. Phoenix Starts: Six previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 14th (Nov. 2019). Qualified a track-best 18st last March.

Black Jr. has been running at the finish of five of his six Phoenix Raceway starts, completing 1,093 of 1,200 laps available.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 718; competed last fall at Phoenix Raceway with a 14th place finish.

Engine: Pro-Motor Engineering (PME)

Driver Points Position: 14th

Owner Points Position: 14th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m looking forward to the first of two races at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Last November, we had a real solid run with our SS GreenLight Racing team and I think what we learned in that race can help us this weekend.

“My goal is to get us a top-15 finish on Saturday and end the West Coast Swing on an upswing heading back to the east coast and Atlanta Motor Speedway next week.”

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:

Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)

Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE

Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Phoenix Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway debut in Saturday afternoon’s LS Tractor 200.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 709; competed last fall at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway finishing 12th.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)

Driver Points Position: 30th | Owner Points Position: 35th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m really hoping for a good weekend in my Phoenix Raceway debut. The start of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season hasn’t gone as we had hoped, but it hasn’t been from the lack of effort from my guys on the SS GreenLight Racing team.

“They have given me very competitive No. 08 Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaros, we just haven’t had the best of luck. We hope to change that tune and end the West Coast Swing on a high note.”

Race Information:

The LS Tractor 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Mar. 6 from 12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. A final 25-minute session has been etched in from 3:02 p.m. – 3:27 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Mar. 7 beginning at 11:05 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.