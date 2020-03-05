XFINITY Series PR SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Team Preview

By Official Release
-

SS GreenLight Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series
Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway | LS Tractor 200

Fast Facts
No. 07 SS GreenLight Racing Team:
Driver: Ray Black Jr. (@RayBlackJr.)
Primary Partner(s): CDA High Risk Training
Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Ray Black Jr. Phoenix Starts: Six previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 14th (Nov. 2019). Qualified a track-best 18st last March.

Black Jr. has been running at the finish of five of his six Phoenix Raceway starts, completing 1,093 of 1,200 laps available.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 718; competed last fall at Phoenix Raceway with a 14th place finish.

Engine: Pro-Motor Engineering (PME)
Driver Points Position: 14th
Owner Points Position: 14th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Ray Black Jr. visit RayBlackJr.com, like him on Facebook (Ray Black Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@RayBlackJr) and Instagram (@RayBlackJr).

Ray Black Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m looking forward to the first of two races at Phoenix Raceway this weekend. Last November, we had a real solid run with our SS GreenLight Racing team and I think what we learned in that race can help us this weekend.

“My goal is to get us a top-15 finish on Saturday and end the West Coast Swing on an upswing heading back to the east coast and Atlanta Motor Speedway next week.”

No. 08 SS GreenLight Racing Team:
Driver: Joe Graf Jr. (@JoeGrafJr)
Primary Partner(s): Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE
Crew Chief: Patrick Donahue

Joe Graf Jr. Phoenix Raceway Starts: Joe Graf Jr. will make his Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway debut in Saturday afternoon’s LS Tractor 200.
Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Chassis Intel: SSGLR Chassis No: 709; competed last fall at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway finishing 12th.

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing Engines (ECR)
Driver Points Position: 30th | Owner Points Position: 35th

Follow on Social Media: For more on Joe Graf Jr. visit JoeGrafJr.com, like him on Facebook (Joe Graf Jr.), follow him on Twitter (@JoeGrafJr) and Instagram (@joegrafjr).

Joe Graf Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

“I’m really hoping for a good weekend in my Phoenix Raceway debut. The start of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season hasn’t gone as we had hoped, but it hasn’t been from the lack of effort from my guys on the SS GreenLight Racing team.

“They have given me very competitive No. 08 Core Development Group | EAT SLEEP RACE Chevrolet Camaros, we just haven’t had the best of luck. We hope to change that tune and end the West Coast Swing on a high note.”

Race Information:

The LS Tractor 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the fourth of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Mar. 6 from 12:35 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. A final 25-minute session has been etched in from 3:02 p.m. – 3:27 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Sat., Mar. 7 beginning at 11:05 a.m. The 36-car field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Mountain).

About SS Green Light Racing:

As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS GreenLight Racing has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by owner and former driver Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001.

Coming off a successful 2019 Xfinity campaign, SS GreenLight Racing looks to build further momentum with their two-car program in 2020 with rookie driver Joe Graf Jr. and series’ veteran Ray Black Jr.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to...

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Auto Club Quotes — Harrison...

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Auto Club Speedway:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: California (Chase Briscoe Media...

Official Release - 0
YOU SAID YOU FEEL LIKE YOU NEED TO GET EIGHT WINS THIS SEASON TO KEEP YOUR FUTURE GOING. IS THAT JUST THE LAY OF THE LAND AND NATURE OF WHERE WE ARE AT? WHAT GOES INTO THAT STATEMENT? “I think just knowing how good our cars are and the big three moving up creates an opportunity, not to win easily, but have a better chance to win."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

MIKE’S HARD LEMONADE STAND SET TO OPEN AT PHOENIX RACEWAY DURING FANSHIELD 500 SPEED FEST WEEKEND

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway announced today that the leaderboard bar located in the heart of the INfield experience will now be “Mike’s Hard Lemonade Stand.”
Read more
NASCAR Track News

VETERAN TICKETS FOUNDATION AND CAMPING WORLD TO SPONSOR GANDER TRUCKS RACE AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Official Release - 0
Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Camping World will sponsor this year’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Team Chevy Advance

Official Release - 0
Chevrolet holds four other distinctions at Phoenix Raceway. Career Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson holds the NASCAR Cup Series track qualifying record of 143.158 mph set on November 15, 2015.
Read more
ARCA

Christian McGhee to make ARCA Menards Series debut with Chad Bryant Racing

Official Release - 0
Officials from Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that Claremont, Calif. native Christian McGhee will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY’S NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACE TO BE NAMED 2020CENSUS.GOV 300

Official Release - 0
The U.S. Census Bureau and Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today the name of the track’s Saturday, March 21 NASCAR Xfinity Series™ race – the 2020CENSUS.GOV 300.
Read more

