NASCAR Track News VETERAN TICKETS FOUNDATION AND CAMPING WORLD TO SPONSOR GANDER TRUCKS RACE AT...

VETERAN TICKETS FOUNDATION AND CAMPING WORLD TO SPONSOR GANDER TRUCKS RACE AT ATLANTA MOTOR SPEEDWAY

By Official Release
-

HAMPTON, Ga. (March 5, 2020) – Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Camping World will sponsor this year’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 14.

The Vet Tix/Camping World 200 will be the first NASCAR race sponsored by Vet Tix, a national 501 (C)(3) which has provided more than 9 million event tickets to the military and first responder communities since 2008. The mission of Vet Tix is to give back to those who have served our nation as active duty military, reserves, veterans, and first responders.

“We are forever grateful to those who put on a uniform and take on the duties that make our way of life possible,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re proud to be partnering with Vet Tix and Camping World to highlight a way to give back to these extraordinary men and women.”

This year’s Vet Tix/Camping World 200 is gearing up to be one of the most highly anticipated NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races of the season. NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and Camping World Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis placed a $100,000 bounty on Gander Trucks ace Kyle Busch, payable to any NASCAR Cup Series driver who can beat him in a truck race. With Georgia native Chase Elliott among those accepting the challenge, the March 14th race is promising to be a high-stakes, thrilling affair.

“It is an honor to partner with the Atlanta Motor Speedway and Camping World for the Vet Tix/Camping World 200” said Mike Focareto, CEO of Vet Tix. “This collaboration will provide opportunities for all our currently serving military, veterans of all eras and first responders to experience one of the most exciting truck series races of 2020. For many, experiences like this race create unforgettable memories and smiles for them, their family and friends. The positive impact on our VetTixers is significant by making them feel appreciated by and connected to their community.”

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith and AMS raised the stakes by vowing to give $5 to a driver charity from each eligible ticket purchase. Fans can ensure their ticket purchase helps the driver charity of their choice by purchasing through the AMS ticket office (877-9-AMS-TIX) and stating the driver and foundation of choice or by going to https://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/bounty/ and choosing an eligible driver. Tickets for the Saturday NASCAR Doubleheader – which includes the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 bounty challenge race – are free for children 12 and under.

The Vet Tix/Camping World 200 is the first leg of a NASCAR doubleheader at AMS on March 14. Following the Vet Tix/Camping World 200 (1:30 p.m. ET on FS1) the NASCAR Xfinity Series field will take to the high banks for 250 miles of racing action (4:00 p.m. ET on FS1). The weekend is capped off by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 15 (2 p.m. ET on FOX).

Additional information on camping and ticket options for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway March 13-15 are available by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

About Veteran Tickets Foundation:

Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military, National Guard and Reserves, veterans of all eras, immediate family of those killed in action, and VetTixers’ caregivers. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided over 9 million free event tickets to more than 1.5 million members. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same service to our nation’s current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help veterans and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 95 percent of its revenue on programs, ensuring that we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more, and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries) is America’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy, and our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly-trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle.

For more information, please visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Official Release

