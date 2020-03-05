Other Series Racing ARCA Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway
Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

By Angela Campbell
-

This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. The ARCA Menards Series will make its first trip to the one-mile track in Arizona.

Kevin Harvick has won three of the last five spring Cup Series races at Phoenix, in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Ryan Newman won the event in 2017 and Kyle Busch is the defending race winner.

There have been five different Xfinity winners going back to November 2017 when William Byron won. Brad Keselowski  earned the win in March 2018 while Christopher Bell went to victory lane in Nov. 2018. Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in March 2019 and Justin Allgaier won in November 2019. Former winners Busch, Keselowski and Allgaier are entered in this weekend’s race.  

Ty Gibbs won the K&N Series West event at Phoenix in 2019.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 6

Noon: ARCA Menards Series Final Practice – No TV

2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – FS1

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1/MRN

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Series Qualifying – Impound (Group Qualifying) No TV

5:02 p.m. – 5:27 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/MRN

7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 – FS1

Saturday, March 7

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – FS1

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 8

3 p.m.: Cup Series FanShield 500 (Stages 75/190/312 Laps = 312 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Christian McGhee to make ARCA Menards Series...

Official Release - 0
Officials from Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that Claremont, Calif. native Christian McGhee will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to...

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle...

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: California

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Alex Bowman led 110 laps at Fontana and held off Kyle and Kurt Busch late to ease to victory in the Auto Club 400.
Read more
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Auto Club Speedway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this weekend. Kyle Busch is the defending Cup Series winner and Cole Custer won last year's Xfinity Series race at the two-mile track.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Briscoe wins postponed Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
Chase Briscoe led 89 laps in his No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford to clinch the Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night.
Read more
Featured Stories

Las Vegas Xfinity race postponed to Sunday

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 race has been postponed due to persistent rain Saturday. It will resume Sunday evening about one hour after the completion of the Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at approximately 7:30 p.m. on FS2.
Read more
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Las Vegas

Angela Campbell - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series Strat 200 is scheduled for Friday night while the Xfinity Series will take center stage Saturday with the Boyd Gaming 300. The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend's activities with the Pennzoil 400 Sunday afternoon.
Read more
Featured Stories

Ryan Newman hospitalized in serious condition after wreck at Daytona

Angela Campbell - 0
Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a fiery crash at Daytona International Speedway Monday night. The accident occurred on the final lap of the Daytona 500 after a couple of hard hits sent his car airborne and left it crumpled and in flames.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

ARCA

Christian McGhee to make ARCA Menards Series debut with Chad Bryant Racing

Official Release - 0
Officials from Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that Claremont, Calif. native Christian McGhee will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart to compete in NASCAR Xfinity Series Race July 4 at Indianapolis

Official Release - 0
Tony Stewart will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR).
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more
Previous articleSS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Team Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com