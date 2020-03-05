Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. The ARCA Menards Series will make its first trip to the one-mile track in Arizona.

Kevin Harvick has won three of the last five spring Cup Series races at Phoenix, in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Ryan Newman won the event in 2017 and Kyle Busch is the defending race winner.

There have been five different Xfinity winners going back to November 2017 when William Byron won. Brad Keselowski earned the win in March 2018 while Christopher Bell went to victory lane in Nov. 2018. Kyle Busch took the checkered flag in March 2019 and Justin Allgaier won in November 2019. Former winners Busch, Keselowski and Allgaier are entered in this weekend’s race.

Ty Gibbs won the K&N Series West event at Phoenix in 2019.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, March 6

Noon: ARCA Menards Series Final Practice – No TV

2:35 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – FS1

3:35 p.m. – 4:25 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1/MRN

4:30 p.m.: ARCA Series Qualifying – Impound (Group Qualifying) No TV

5:02 p.m. – 5:27 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – FS1

5:35 p.m. – 6:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1/MRN

7 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 150 – FS1

Saturday, March 7

1:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – FS1

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/Two Laps All Positions) – FS1/MRN

4 p.m.: Xfinity Series LS Tractor 200 (Stages 45/90/200 Laps = 200 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 8

3 p.m.: Cup Series FanShield 500 (Stages 75/190/312 Laps = 312 Miles) – FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio