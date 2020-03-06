Getting Better at the Game: 10 Must-Know Fortnite Tips

Fortnite was released in 2017 and has since become a cultural icon. It might just be one of the most polarizing games of all time. As a free game, it has an undeniable lure.

What is unquestionable is its difficulty. Winning a battle royale free-for-all is no easy feat that some never achieve.

Are you wondering how to get better at Fortnite? Don’t get angry at the 7-year old schooling you and dancing around. Check out this list of ten key Fortnite tips to quickly improve your game.

The Fornite Craze

Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm. It supports gameplay on various consoles and PC.

It has won many accolades already as is played around the world. Esports gamers have won millions at tournaments.

You can now even play Fornite on Mac.

Top 10 Fortnite Tips

Looking for Fortnite tips and tricks? Look no further. We play quite a bit and we’ve compiled a winning strategy.

Here are the top tips for Fortnite if you are serious about learning how to get good at Fortnite.

1. Picking Your Landing Point

Where are we landing, squad?

One of the more peculiar aspects of Fornite is that you start off in a flying school bus. You choose when you jump off and then you glide to your destination. You’re going to want to get down ASAP so lean forward and don’t open the glider until you have to.

It is very important to pick a good landing spot. Aim for one of the areas with more buildings. You are likely to find better items there.

2. Armed to the Teeth

Another unique thing about Fortnite is that you have to find your own weapons. You start with nothing but a pickaxe that all but useless against someone with a gun.

The best weapons can be found in treasure chests but sometimes they are just laying around.

Generally speaking, the larger the building, the more treasure chests. Take that into account when picking a landing zone. Don’t forget to stock up on ammo.

3. Health and Shield Potions

Health packs and shield potions can make the difference between elimination and victory.

The two most common shield potions are the small and the standard. The small ones raise your shield 25% but can’t raise it about 50%. The larger potions raise your health by 50%.

Med packs are important if you get hurt. There is now a bandage bazooka. It takes up two inventory spaces but your teammates will love you for it.

4. Chop Chop

Perhaps what truly makes Fortnite unique is the ability to build. However, before you do any of that, you will need to harvest the material.

You can harvest wood, stone, or metal. It is a good idea to harvest early on. Wood is the easiest to find and wooden structures are built the fastest.

Always be careful with enemies while harvesting because it’s very noisy and you’ll be vulnerable to attack.

5. Head on a Swivel

Whether you are going solo and playing squads, you are likely to be playing against many people on a massive map.

It can be pretty hard to know when and where you are going to find someone. Try not to get tunnel vision when traveling a long distance.

Constantly be looking around with a head on a swivel, as they say. Enemies can come out of anywhere, including trees, bushes, water, or even the sky.

6. Strength in Numbers

Certain game modes require you to work as a team. The surest way to get eliminated is to fight multiple opponents at once all by yourself.

We recommend landing somewhere in a friendly territory where you can get all the supplies you need. Then meet up with the rest of the squad before the major battles happen.

Of course, this doesn’t apply when playing solo.

7. Attain the Upper Ground

So, you’ve got all the weapons and supplies. Yet you’re still under fire from snipers and other enemies.

Generally, the best players will try to get the high ground. This can be done by climbing a mountain and building up.

People shooting down on their opponents generally have the advantage. Try to find a good spot but don’t stay for too long. You want to stay aware of your surroundings.

8. Eye of the Storm

The Fortnite island is pretty absurdly massive. Many players haven’t even had a chance to explore every area. They are too busy trying to stay alive and then there is the storm.

The storm is one of Fortnite’s most defining features. It appears to be electromagnetic in nature and, if you get caught you will constantly receive damage until you escape or get eliminated.

You have to stay in the eye of the storm as this begins to shrink. The idea is that it forces the players into proximity of one another. Stay aware of where the eye is going to be and the progress of the storm.

9. The Combat Tower

You can get extremely creative with your building in this game. However, you need to be practical if you are building to help you win.

Building a classic ‘combat tower’ is a skill that will undoubtedly take a bit of practice to master. However, it will really come in handy as the battle goes on. It simply consists of four walls, a staircase to the next floor and then you repeat.

With practice, you can build this tower very fast. Also, you should consider ‘editing’ some of the walls so you have a window to shoot from.

10. Finishing Strong

So you’ve made it to the top ten. You start to tremble a little bit from the excitement of winning your first battle royale.

However, you’re not quite there yet. You need to have a strong end game because, oftentimes, the last remaining players are the most skilled.

Combine the tactics we mentioned before of staying alert and building. Hopefully, by this time you’ll have some explosives to help you flush your enemies out from their buildings so you can eliminate them in the open field.

Flossin’ on ‘Em

You can do a celebratory Fornite dance if you don’t have the skill to back it up. Learning how to be good at Fornite takes quite a bit of practice.

These Fortnite tips will help you improve your game but you need to work on your building skills since the controls can be tricky.

Check out the blog for more advice and gaming news.