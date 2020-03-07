Featured Stories Brandon Jones takes the win at Phoenix Raceway
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brandon Jones takes the win at Phoenix Raceway

By Michelle Lippold
-

The NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at sunny Phoenix Raceway in the LS Tractor 200. NASCAR Cup regulars Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski joined the Xfinity drivers for the race. With Busch’s record many assumed that he would lead the race and it would be boring. It was anything but, especially for Brandon Jones who passed Busch in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with 20 laps to go for the lead and the win.

This is Jones’s second career win and first for this season. It also is the 500th victory for Toyota in NASCAR’s top three national series.

I can’t believe he (Busch) left the bottom open. We’re so strong on the top lane.” Jones said, “ Toyota is the manufacturer to be with, I love those guys so much, it’s like a family working with them.” He added, “Coach Gibbs is great, life is good. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to get big results because of it.”

Stage 1 only saw one caution for a minor incident with Ray Black Jr. Busch and Cindric had a great battle for the lead swapping it back and forth but on the last lap Justin Allgaeir swept in and took the Stage 1 win.

Stage 2 also only had one minor caution. Allgaier was strong and ran out front for several laps until Busch took the lead over on Lap 75. It looked like Busch was going to win this stage but on the last lap Noah Gragson snuck in there to take the stage win.

Stage 3 is where all the action happened. There were three cautions, only one of which involved more than one car, none had serious damage. There was a lot of great side by side racing. On Lap 47 Busch was back on top again and looked like he would cruise to the finish, only Jones’ car was getting bigger in his mirror. On Lap 20 Busch left the bottom open and that was all Jones needed to take the lead and the checkered flags. Last weeks’ winner Harrison Burton was also able to get his No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota past Busch for second place, while Busch finished third in his No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Driver Dillon Bassett was upset with Brandon Brown and met him on pit road but before he could get out of the car Bassett reached in and a small fight ensued. Needless to say, both of them and their crew chiefs got called to meet with NASCAR.

Keselowski and Haley rounded out the top five. Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Riley Herbst finished sixth through 10, respectively.

Burton is in the points lead with 176 points over Briscoe who has 173 points.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Atlanta Motor Speedway.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race...

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Official Release - 0
"We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field.
Read more
ARCA

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self...

Briar Starr - 0
It wasn't easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account...

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter...
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
Michelle Lippold
I've grown up watching racing of some sort from midgets to Stock Cars since I was a child. I run the FB page Everything NASCAR but really want to explore my love of writing and racing together. I love both things so I decided to try combining them.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Harrison Burton gets first win at Auto Club Speedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Harrison Burton in only his 12th start, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, took the checkered flag after a caution filled final stage.
Read more
Featured Stories

Tyler Reddick wins the LTI Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Tyler Reddick wheeled his No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet into Victory Lane. Reddick kept his Chevy near the front of the race and was able to take advantage of a miscue by Cole Custer and Christopher Bell and capture his third win of the season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Custer wins the Pocono Green 250 at Pocono Raceway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Cole Custer in his No.00 SHR Ford completely dominated the first stage of the race and was leading until a late caution flag came out.  Tyler Reddick took over the lead until the final turn when he slipped up just enough for Custer to make the pass and win in overtime.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Tyler Reddick overcomes adversity to win at Talladega Superspeedway

Michelle Lippold - 0
It was a beautiful day for a race at Talladega Superspeedway for the MoneyLion 300, as you could feel the excitement start to build during pre-race ceremonies.
Read more
Featured Stories

Bell scores first Bristol win plus big payday

Michelle Lippold - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco 300 was held Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway with not only bragging rights on the line. For four drivers there was also a whole lot of cash dangling like a carrot in front of them. 
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Official Release - 0
"We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field.
Read more
ARCA

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
It wasn't easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account by former NASCAR CEO sets unnecessary precedent

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter world as of late...but can I have some? There's been...
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
Previous articleChase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix
Next articleFord Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Four Mustangs Qualify Top-10 at Phoenix)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com