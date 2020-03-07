Other Series Racing ARCA Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory...

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory at Phoenix

By Briar Starr
-

It wasn’t easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix Raceway.

“Give it to this man (Billy Venturini, Crew Chief) right here,” Smith said to Fox Sports 1. “This combination is one of a kind. If we wouldn’t have made that call, we wouldn’t have won the race. We made a gamble and this is why we’re in victory lane. Can’t thank JBL, Toyota enough for all they gave me. Billy (Venturini) gave me a handful tonight with this JBL Toyota, but look where we ended up, all came down for a reason!”

Qualifying was held earlier in the day before the race and Ty Gibbs qualified on the pole with Michael Self on the outside pole.

The cautions didn’t take long to start flying as the first one fell on Lap 10 of the General Tire 150. The No. 06 of Tim Richmond spun out of Turn 4 after hitting the wall. A second caution took place on Lap 31 for the No. 22 for Christian McGhee who spun in Turn 4 after contact with the No. 16 of Gio Seclzi.

During a restart on Lap 36, Self had issues getting going as he either missed a shift or was having some sort of electrical problem. Self lost a ton of spots after restarting in the second position. But it didn’t take long for the caution to fly again, as this time the No. 16 of Seclzi once again spun around in Turn 2. And with that, it seemed as though there would only be a few laps of green flag racing until another caution occurred. A couple of more cautions flew, one for Self on Lap 52 and one for the No. 99 of Gracie Trotter.

Howie DiSavino III in the No. 32 was involved in an incident on Lap 78 sending him into the wall after contact from the No. 15 of Drew Dollar. Just a few laps after a restart with 64 to go, GMS Racing driver Sam Mayer was on pit road due to radiator problems.

Finally, after the cautions slowed down, the General Tire 150 saw a small green flag run with Ty Gibbs still dominating the race. Then, late in the race, a caution was seen with 23 to go as the No. 46 of Thad Moffitt hit the wall in Turn 3 when a right-front tire went down. The impact was hard enough that this relegated Moffitt to an 18th pace finish. Under the yellow, Gibbs and the rest of the top five came down to make their modified live pit stops.

Due to the late-race pit stop, Gibbs lost the lead and it was assumed by former ARCA champion Zane Smith. However, before the restart with 11 to go, there was a lot of confusion between the top runners on who was starting where, as many drivers had differing opinions. One driver, Bret Holmes, was black flagged for violating the restart order. Shortly after the restart, the yellow slowed the pace with eight to go, as Dollar and Jesse Love made hard contact with each other in Turn 4.

Since the incident occurred so late in the race, the race was put into a green-white-checker finish. By staying out when Gibbs pitted late, Chandler Smith was going to be the leader with the restart on the final lap. Despite hard charges by Gibbs and Self, the Talking Rock, Georgia native held on to score the eighth win of his ARCA Menards Series career.

“I lied,” Smith continued to Fox Sports 1. “We weren’t the car to beat, we just happened to win the race. We weren’t the best car tonight. There was at least one maybe or two better. I knew if we had track position, he’s (Michael Self) is so tough to beat. He’s a racecar driver. We led with a couple to go and won the race.”

After leading most of the race, Ty Gibbs came home to a frustrating third place.

“I have no words to summarize it or I’ll get in trouble,” Gibbs said to Fox Sports 1. “I can’t thank Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy, everybody that’s apart of this deal. That’s all I can really say. I’m just really frustrated with what happened (restart confusion). This is just really embarrassing to the sport. Otherwise, I just can’t thank everybody enough.”

Smith led twice for 12 laps en route to victory. There were eight cautions for 56 laps and five leaders among six lead changes.

Official Results

  1. Chandler Smith, led 12 laps
  2. Michael Self, led one lap
  3. Ty Gibbs, led 122 laps
  4. Tanner Gray, led eight laps
  5. Zane Smith, led seven laps
  6. Nick Sanchez
  7. Hailie Deegan
  8. Chase Cabre
  9. Lawless Alan
  10. Gio Scelzi
  11. Dawson Cram
  12. Christian McGhee
  13. Takuma Koga, one lap down
  14. Drew Dollar, one lap down
  15. Bret Holmes, four laps down
  16. Jesse Love, OUT
  17. Armani Williams, 20 laps down
  18. Thad Moffitt, OUT
  19. Tom Berte, 42 laps down
  20. Sam Mayer, OUT
  21. Howie DiSavino III, OUT
  22. Gracie Trotter, OUT
  23. Tim Richmond, OUT
  24. Ryan Huff, OUT

Up Next: The next time the ARCA Menards Series will be on-track again is April 19 at Salem Speedway.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account...

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter...
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
ARCA

Christian McGhee to make ARCA Menards Series...

Official Release - 0
Officials from Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that Claremont, Calif. native Christian McGhee will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Top-10 Power Rankings: California

Jeffrey Boswell - 0
Alex Bowman led 110 laps at Fontana and held off Kyle and Kurt Busch late to ease to victory in the Auto Club 400.
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
Rising NASCAR star, Harrison Burton, scored his first career NASCAR win after holding off challengers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and one last charge from Riley Herbst out of Turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Read more
Featured Stories

Bowyer notches fourth career Cup Series pole at Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
With a time of 40.086 seconds and a speed of 179.614 mph, Kansas native Clint Bowyer qualified on the pole for this Sunday's Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Raceway. Bowyer narrowly edged out fan-favorite Jimmie Johnson for the pole by 0.007 seconds.
Read more
ARCA

Exclusive-Getting to know ARCA Menards Series/Fast Track Racing member Dick Doheny.

Briar Starr - 0
In this week's interview Speedway Media catches up with Fast Track Racing crew member and former ARCA Menards Series driver, Dick Doheny.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account by former NASCAR CEO sets unnecessary precedent

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter world as of late...but can I have some? There's been...
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
ARCA

Christian McGhee to make ARCA Menards Series debut with Chad Bryant Racing

Official Release - 0
Officials from Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that Claremont, Calif. native Christian McGhee will make his ARCA Menards Series debut in Friday night’s General Tire 150 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Advance: Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
Coming off her second-place finish at Daytona International Speedway last month, Hailie Deegan is ready to get back on track at Phoenix Raceway this Friday.
Read more
Previous articleCHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Bubba Wallace Breakout Session Highlights

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com