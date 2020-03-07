XFINITY Series PR Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

By Official Release
-

Ford Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Phoenix

NASCAR XFINITY SERIESPHOENIX RACEWAY – LS TRACTOR 200
FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES
SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

FORD FINISHING ORDER
4th – Brad Keselowski
6th – Chase Briscoe
8th – Austin Cindric

BRAD KESELOWSKi, No. 12 XPEL Ford Mustang — Finished 4th

“We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field. I think we would have had a shot to win if we didn’t have to come from so far behind. The team on the XPEL Ford worked pretty hard and got us in position there at the end. We gave it our all. I gave it all I had, it just wasn’t enough.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang — Finished 6th 

“I think we were definitely better than a sixth place race car. We just had a miscommunication when the whole field pitted. My crew chief told me to do what the 7 and the 9 do but the 9 pitted and the 7 stayed out, so I stayed out. Then we were at a disadvantage tire wise. I restarted last and was able to drive to sixth. Overall, it is a good learning weekend for November.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang — Finished 8th

WHAT IS UP WITH YOU AND THE 10 TODAY? “That is a great question for Ross (Chastain). I about got wrecked twice for position. That is cool I guess. I am not sure. It is a one lane race track but the first thing you do when you run up on a guy is not left-rear him. Enough people realize that. It is unfortunate you have to race it. He is fast and he deserves to be here but at the same time I am not sure I deserve that.”

ARE YOU MAD ABOUT IT? “Yeah, anyone would be mad.”

WILL YOU SPEAK TO HIM ABOUT IT? “I would like to hear his point of view for sure. It is usually just a wave and an, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ It is part of it. It is racing. It isn’t anything to lose sleep over. It isn’t new for him. Overall I think we need to improve our package for today, especially with the PJ1 stuff, it definitely hurt us a little today.”

WITHOUT THOSE ISSUES, WOULD YOU HAVE WON THE RACE MAYBE? “I think I would have contended a little bit better, for sure.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Phoenix Quotes – Harrison Burton

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Phoenix Raceway after qualifying was cancelled:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix...

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Phoenix Starts: Six previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 14th (Nov. 2019). Qualified a track-best 18st last March.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to...

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Fontana (Xfinity Series Post...

Official Release - 0
AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang “Obviously it is great to continue the consistency. I think we had a car capable of winning, especially with some of the attrition there at the end. Execution kind of bit us today.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Bubba Wallace Breakout Session Highlights

Official Release - 0
TALK ABOUT THE PACKAGE HERE. “It takes you back to the 2018 feel. We were really good in the race. I struggled throughout practice the first time I was here in a Cup car. We looked at the data and I wasn’t carrying enough brake."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Chris Buescher Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
RYAN NEWMAN WAS AT THE TRACK TODAY. YOU HAVE SEEN HIM. HAS IT BEEN HELPFUL TO HAVE HIM AT THE TRACK? DO YOU THINK IT WILL HELP ROSS CHASTAIN OR PUT PRESSURE ON ROSS? “I think it will be helpful."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Ty Dillon Breakout Session Highlights

Official Release - 0
“I don’t get caught up in what’s the right package that NASCAR should bring from track to track. I think we’re all on an equal playing ground, so it’s just in our hands to try to bring the best product individually. So, we’re all learning what’s going to work."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Clint Bowyer Media Availability)

Official Release - 0
OUR DRIVERS TAKING ANY PRECAUTIONS WITH THE CORONAVIRUS IN TERMS OF AUTOGRAPHS, THINGS LIKE THAT? “I think everybody sees the headlines and reads the news just like anybody else. From what I can tell, there are a lot of unknowns and mixed feelings."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota NCS Phoenix Quotes — Christopher Bell

Official Release - 0
Leavine Family Racing driver Christopher Bell was made available to media at Phoenix Raceway:
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

XFINITY Series PR

Toyota NXS Phoenix Quotes – Harrison Burton

Official Release - 0
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Harrison Burton was made available to media at Phoenix Raceway after qualifying was cancelled:
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

SS GreenLight Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series Phoenix Raceway Team Preview

Official Release - 0
Ray Black Jr. Phoenix Starts: Six previous NASCAR Xfinity starts from 2016 to 2019 with a track-best finish of 14th (Nov. 2019). Qualified a track-best 18st last March.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Haley Taking Big Picture Approach Heading to Phoenix Raceway

Official Release - 0
“We are headed to Phoenix Raceway this weekend coming off a top-five run at Auto Club Speedway. We had an awesome car there and we were fast all weekend."
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Phoenix Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett heads to Phoenix seeking his third straight top-10 finish on the 1-mile desert oval after recording eighth- and ninth-place results in the two 2019 events there.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

Chastain Shifts Gears Heading to the Desert

Official Release - 0
“We are headed back to the desert for the final leg of our west coast swing. I am actually excited to shift! This will be my first time going into the race preparing to shift to third gear."
Read more
Previous articleChandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory at Phoenix

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com