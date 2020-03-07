Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Ford Mustangs Finish Top-10 at Phoenix

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES – PHOENIX RACEWAY – LS TRACTOR 200

FORD PERFORMANCE DRIVER – POST RACE QUOTES

SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020

FORD FINISHING ORDER

4th – Brad Keselowski

6th – Chase Briscoe

8th – Austin Cindric

BRAD KESELOWSKi, No. 12 XPEL Ford Mustang — Finished 4th

“We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field. I think we would have had a shot to win if we didn’t have to come from so far behind. The team on the XPEL Ford worked pretty hard and got us in position there at the end. We gave it our all. I gave it all I had, it just wasn’t enough.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang — Finished 6th

“I think we were definitely better than a sixth place race car. We just had a miscommunication when the whole field pitted. My crew chief told me to do what the 7 and the 9 do but the 9 pitted and the 7 stayed out, so I stayed out. Then we were at a disadvantage tire wise. I restarted last and was able to drive to sixth. Overall, it is a good learning weekend for November.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang — Finished 8th

WHAT IS UP WITH YOU AND THE 10 TODAY? “That is a great question for Ross (Chastain). I about got wrecked twice for position. That is cool I guess. I am not sure. It is a one lane race track but the first thing you do when you run up on a guy is not left-rear him. Enough people realize that. It is unfortunate you have to race it. He is fast and he deserves to be here but at the same time I am not sure I deserve that.”

ARE YOU MAD ABOUT IT? “Yeah, anyone would be mad.”

WILL YOU SPEAK TO HIM ABOUT IT? “I would like to hear his point of view for sure. It is usually just a wave and an, ‘Oh, I’m sorry.’ It is part of it. It is racing. It isn’t anything to lose sleep over. It isn’t new for him. Overall I think we need to improve our package for today, especially with the PJ1 stuff, it definitely hurt us a little today.”

WITHOUT THOSE ISSUES, WOULD YOU HAVE WON THE RACE MAYBE? “I think I would have contended a little bit better, for sure.”