FORD PERFORMANCE WINS WITH A 1-2 FINISH AT PHOENIX

PHOENIX, AZ – March 9, 2020 – Ford Performance wins at Phoenix Raceway with Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick coming in first and second. Logano drove the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Team Penske’s 122nd NASCAR Cup Series race win while recording a milestone 200th win for the Ford FR9 engine, since it’s racing debut in 2009 with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

“Congratulations to Joey, Paul, Roger, and the No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Anytime a Ford wins is special, but today is even sweeter, winning our 200th with Ford Performance and the Ford FR9 engine. I’m so proud of our team at our shops, they put their hearts and souls into these engines. We are thankful to everyone at Ford Performance for their commitment and partnership as well as our Ford Performance racing teams.”

After several late-race cautions, it came down to an over-time, two-lap shootout between Ford Performance teammates, Logano and Harvick. Logano, in the P1 position, lined up on the inside of Harvick. Logano had a great restart and was able to take the lead over Harvick and control the race, holding the No. 4 off, taking the white flag .276 seconds ahead of Harvick.

“We learned that this No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford team is just stout and is not going to get beat if we have the opportunity,” commented Logano in Victory Lane. “We tried everything we could to regain our track position and get control back of the race. I knew that last restart was going to be crazy. I have to thank my partners, Moneyline, Auto Trader, AAA, Ford, Coca‑Cola, Snap‑on, everybody that helps this program at Team Penske. Roush Yates motors {Engines}. It was cool to see two Fords on the front row at the end of a race like that. This is a motor racetrack as much as we don’t think it is. Proud of the team effort today.”

The Ford teams led a combined 210 laps out of the 316-lap race. The Stage 2 winner, Brad Keselowski led for a total of 82 laps while the Stage 1 winner, Harvick led 67 laps. They were followed by race winner, Logano with 60 and Roush Fenway Racing’s Chris Buescher with one lap.

Five Ford Mustangs finished in the top-10, led by Logano, winning his 25th NASCAR Cup Series race, Harvick in P2 with Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer in P5, Aric Almirola P8, and NASCAR Cup Series newcomer Cole Custer in P9.

Ford has won two of the first four Cup races of the 2020 season. The Ford teams will take this momentum into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Reference the full 2020 schedule on Roushyates.com.

27 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 382 WINS – 357 POLES!

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class ISO 9001 / AS9100 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and twin-turbo EcoBoost Ford V6 race engine that powers the Ford Mustang GT4 in the IMSA series.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

3 Series – 22 Teams – 81 Races