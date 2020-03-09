NASCAR Cup PR FORD PERFORMANCE WINS WITH A 1-2 FINISH AT PHOENIX

FORD PERFORMANCE WINS WITH A 1-2 FINISH AT PHOENIX

By Official Release
-

PHOENIX, AZ – March 9, 2020 – Ford Performance wins at Phoenix Raceway with Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick coming in first and second. Logano drove the Team Penske Pennzoil Mustang to Team Penske’s 122nd NASCAR Cup Series race win while recording a milestone 200th win for the Ford FR9 engine, since it’s racing debut in 2009 with Ford Performance and Roush Yates Engines.

“Congratulations to Joey, Paul, Roger, and the No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Anytime a Ford wins is special, but today is even sweeter, winning our 200th with Ford Performance and the Ford FR9 engine. I’m so proud of our team at our shops, they put their hearts and souls into these engines. We are thankful to everyone at Ford Performance for their commitment and partnership as well as our Ford Performance racing teams.”

After several late-race cautions, it came down to an over-time, two-lap shootout between Ford Performance teammates, Logano and Harvick. Logano, in the P1 position, lined up on the inside of Harvick. Logano had a great restart and was able to take the lead over Harvick and control the race, holding the No. 4 off, taking the white flag .276 seconds ahead of Harvick.

“We learned that this No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford team is just stout and is not going to get beat if we have the opportunity,” commented Logano in Victory Lane. “We tried everything we could to regain our track position and get control back of the race. I knew that last restart was going to be crazy. I have to thank my partners, Moneyline, Auto Trader, AAA, Ford, Coca‑Cola, Snap‑on, everybody that helps this program at Team Penske. Roush Yates motors {Engines}. It was cool to see two Fords on the front row at the end of a race like that. This is a motor racetrack as much as we don’t think it is. Proud of the team effort today.”

The Ford teams led a combined 210 laps out of the 316-lap race. The Stage 2 winner, Brad Keselowski led for a total of 82 laps while the Stage 1 winner, Harvick led 67 laps. They were followed by race winner, Logano with 60 and Roush Fenway Racing’s Chris Buescher with one lap.

Five Ford Mustangs finished in the top-10, led by Logano, winning his 25th NASCAR Cup Series race, Harvick in P2 with Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Clint Bowyer in P5, Aric Almirola P8, and NASCAR Cup Series newcomer Cole Custer in P9.

Ford has won two of the first four Cup races of the 2020 season. The Ford teams will take this momentum into Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500. Reference the full 2020 schedule on Roushyates.com.

27 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 382 WINS – 357 POLES!

About Roush Yates Engines
Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class ISO 9001 / AS9100 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Performance in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine and twin-turbo EcoBoost Ford V6 race engine that powers the Ford Mustang GT4 in the IMSA series.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.

3 Series – 22 Teams – 81 Races

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Post-Race Notes...

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th - IT LOOKED LIKE YOU TRIED TO DIVE TO THE BOTTOM THERE. DID YOU THINK THAT YOU’D BE ABLE TO PULL OFF THE WIN? “No, not really."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Phoenix...

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch finished third as the highest finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Logano Wins...

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- Finished 1st - WHAT DID YOU LEARN TODAY THAT YOU COULD TAKE INTO NOVEMBER BY WINNING THIS RACE, THE PERFORMANCE YOU HAD, BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS GOING TO BE WON?
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chevy NCS at Phoenix at Phoenix 1:...

Official Release - 0
Behind the wheel of his No. 9 Unifirst Camaro ZL1 1LE, Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Four Mustangs...

Official Release - 0
"It was close. I probably didn't have quite enough confidence on the first lap that I should have had in it. The guys did a great job. Not doing a qualifying lap in practice, we just worked on our race stuff and we were kind of winging it right there as to what we thought was right and it worked out okay."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chevy NCS at Phoenix 1 – Post...

Official Release - 0
"It’s great to get a pole. We’re in a little bit different colors this week with Unifirst on our Camaro. So, I’m excited to grab them a pole. It’s always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap."
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Track News

10 things you won’t want to miss at Atlanta’s 2020 NASCAR weekend

Official Release - 0
With 950 miles of racing between NASCAR’s top three series, there’s plenty of on-track action during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th - IT LOOKED LIKE YOU TRIED TO DIVE TO THE BOTTOM THERE. DID YOU THINK THAT YOU’D BE ABLE TO PULL OFF THE WIN? “No, not really."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Phoenix 3.8.20

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch finished third as the highest finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Logano Wins Phoenix; Ford Claims Three of Top-Five)

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- Finished 1st - WHAT DID YOU LEARN TODAY THAT YOU COULD TAKE INTO NOVEMBER BY WINNING THIS RACE, THE PERFORMANCE YOU HAD, BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS GOING TO BE WON?
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chevy NCS at Phoenix at Phoenix 1: Chase Elliott Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
Behind the wheel of his No. 9 Unifirst Camaro ZL1 1LE, Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

CHEVY NCS AT PHOENIX 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 4th - IT LOOKED LIKE YOU TRIED TO DIVE TO THE BOTTOM THERE. DID YOU THINK THAT YOU’D BE ABLE TO PULL OFF THE WIN? “No, not really."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Toyota Racing NCS Post-Race Recap — Phoenix 3.8.20

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch finished third as the highest finishing Toyota driver in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Logano Wins Phoenix; Ford Claims Three of Top-Five)

Official Release - 0
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang -- Finished 1st - WHAT DID YOU LEARN TODAY THAT YOU COULD TAKE INTO NOVEMBER BY WINNING THIS RACE, THE PERFORMANCE YOU HAD, BECAUSE THIS IS WHERE THE CHAMPIONSHIP IS GOING TO BE WON?
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Chevy NCS at Phoenix at Phoenix 1: Chase Elliott Pole Winner Press Conference Transcript

Official Release - 0
Behind the wheel of his No. 9 Unifirst Camaro ZL1 1LE, Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green in Sunday’s FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix 1 (Four Mustangs Qualify Top-10 at Phoenix)

Official Release - 0
"It was close. I probably didn't have quite enough confidence on the first lap that I should have had in it. The guys did a great job. Not doing a qualifying lap in practice, we just worked on our race stuff and we were kind of winging it right there as to what we thought was right and it worked out okay."
Read more
Previous articleBEST SPORTS CARS TO BUY IN 2020
Next articleFour Takeaways from the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com