Featured Stories NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Phoenix I
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Phoenix I

By Briar Starr
-

The NASCAR Xfinity Series came to play at Phoenix International Raceway this past weekend for race No. 4 of the 2020 season. All-time win-list leader Kyle Busch was back in the field and while everyone expected him to run away and dominate the field, he didn’t as his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones passed Busch for the lead with 20 laps to go. Jones built a sizable lead and played his cards right for the second Xfinity Series victory of his career. While Jones was the story of the day, there were some other drivers who had some great runs as well.

Here are this week’s Power Rankings following the LS Tractor 200 at Phoenix International Raceway. 

  1. Brandon Jones – Jones is making a leap from fifth to first this week in the rankings after scoring the victory. The Georgia native qualified eighth, finished 10th in Stage 1 and seventh in Stage 2. He didn’t lead a lot of laps but was up there at the end when it counted. By scoring the victory, Jones can now worry about focusing on the Playoffs and trying some different things as the season goes on. It won’t be surprising if the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is able to score more wins before the Playoffs begin.

    Previous Week Ranking – Fifth

  2. Harrison Burton – Burton continues his solid 2020 season by having another top-five finish. The North Carolina driver finished second to teammate Jones after passing Kyle Busch for the second position late in the going. Burton wasn’t much of a factor all day, but had a car capable of winning the race should a late-race caution had come out. He placed ninth in Stage 1 and eighth in Stage 2 before earning his fourth consecutive top-five finish. So far, Burton has not finished outside the top five throughout the first four races giving him an average finish of 2.5.

    Previous Week Ranking – First

  3. Chase Briscoe – Chase Briscoe and the No. 98 team of Stewart-Haas Racing team quietly earned a top-10 finish after a battle with Kyle Busch earlier in the day. In fact, Briscoe’s mid-race run was averaging a second-place position and he spent 92% of the day in the top-15. The Indiana native finished third in both stages, respectively, before ultimately finishing sixth. Despite the results not showing the good run, Phoenix was more than likely a disappointment for Briscoe and the No. 98 crew who ran in the top five for most of the day.

    Previous Week Ranking – Third

  4. Noah Gragson – Coming back into the Power Rankings this week is the No. 9 JR Motorsports driver of Noah Gragson. After being called into the NASCAR hauler for his recent incidents over the last couple of weeks (see Myatt Snider, Las Vegas), Gragson was able to put that behind him by earning a seventh-place finish after leading 27 laps and winning the second stage. Gragson started the day in the seventh position and consistently remained in the top-10, as he only ran as low as 11th. The JR Motorsports driver made some noise by leading laps 90-116. At the end of the day, however, it’s what could have been as Gragson earned his third top-10 finish of the 2020 season.

    Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

  5. Austin Cindric – A disappointing Phoenix outing for Austin Cindric and the No. 22 Team Penske crew, who finished eighth after qualifying second. Cindric led nine laps early on after a short-lived battle with Kyle Busch. Unfortunately, those laps would be the only laps that Cindric led of the day as he would wind up with an eighth-place finish with what could have been a race-winning car. Cindric placed fifth in Stage 1 and ninth in Stage 2.

    Previous Week Ranking – Second

Fell Out 

  1. Ryan Sieg – Sieg, the Atlanta, Georgia native had somewhat a disappointing 11th place run this past weekend at Phoenix after having a string of top-five and top-10 finishes early this season. He was able to place sixth in the second stage, but that was about it. Sieg and the RSS Racing team will hope to turn it around next week at their hometown race track Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Previous Week Ranking – Fourth

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off the field to...

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. It was Logano's 25th win of his career and second of the season, making him the first repeat winner of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Brandon Jones takes the win at Phoenix...

Michelle Lippold - 0
Brandon Jones passed Busch in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with 20 laps to go for the lead and the win. This is Jones's second career win and first for this season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race...

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Official Release - 0
"We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field.
Read more
ARCA

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self...

Briar Starr - 0
It wasn't easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Read more
Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account...

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter...
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more
ARCA

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
It wasn't easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Preview-Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series makes its debut at Phoenix International Raceway this Friday night for the second race of the season.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings – Auto Club Speedway

Briar Starr - 0
Rising NASCAR star, Harrison Burton, scored his first career NASCAR win after holding off challengers Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, and one last charge from Riley Herbst out of Turn 4 to the checkered flag.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Joey Logano holds off the field to win at Phoenix

Gavyn Do - 0
Joey Logano found victory lane Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway. It was Logano's 25th win of his career and second of the season, making him the first repeat winner of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Brandon Jones takes the win at Phoenix Raceway

Michelle Lippold - 0
Brandon Jones passed Busch in his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, with 20 laps to go for the lead and the win. This is Jones's second career win and first for this season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more
XFINITY Series

Ford Performance NASCAR: Phoenix Xfinity

Official Release - 0
"We started off and we were really tight. We made some adjustments and got to that next to last restart and got wrecked. Recovered from that and drove through the field.
Read more
ARCA

Chandler Smith holds off teammate Michael Self for General Tire 150 victory at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
It wasn't easy as Chandler Smith had to battle through adversity, a caution filled race, and hard-charging Ty Gibbs and teammate Michael Self to win the first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Phoenix International Raceway.
Read more
Previous articleJoey Logano holds off the field to win at Phoenix
Next articleBEST SPORTS CARS TO BUY IN 2020

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com