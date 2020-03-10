Chase Elliott Set for Q&A Session for Pit Road Club Guests at Talladega Superspeedway Prior to GEICO 500, April 26

Attendees also Receive Access to New Talladega Garage Experience Plus Other Incredible Amenities with Pit Road Club Admission

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Guests in Talladega Superspeedway’s all-new Pit Road Club for the Sunday, April 26, GEICO 500 will get a special treat when NASCAR’s two-time Most Popular Driver and defending champion of the GEICO 500 – Chase Elliott – will appear for a special 15-minute Question & Answer Session prior to the green flag. The 15-minute Q&A session is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. CDT.

Located in the Talladega Garage Experience directly behind pit road where race teams change tires and refuel their drivers’ cars, the two-story Pit Road Club gives fans the chance to take in the most exciting racing on the planet, and feel like they’re in the middle of the action at the 2.66-mile venue. Other perks of the 2-day Pit Road Club package include a 2-day premium infield parking pass, a delicious hot breakfast and lunch, along with afternoon hors d’oeuvres and unlimited beer, Dasani Water and Coca-Cola products each day.

The Talladega Garage Experience, which allows fans to be immersed in the sport and under the same garage roof where the NASCAR Cup Series cars are being prepped by the race teams over the course of the weekend, provides unmatched, “up-close” access for fans. Other items they can take part in include numerous social areas such as BIG BILL’S open-air club, Tito’s Lemonade Lounge, and Clyde May’s Courtyard, Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&As and other interviews in Fr8Auction Celebration Plaza, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, FREE Wi-Fi, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the start-finish line, plus much more.

Two guest options are available for the Pit Road Club – both packages include 2-day (Saturday and Sunday) access to the Garage Experience. The lower-level hospitality is $350 per person. The upper level, including a reserved seat plus access to lower-level hospitality area, is $600 per person.

Elliott, the nearby Dawsonville, GA native who is in his fifth year competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series, has claimed six premier series wins and currently sits third in the championship standings. In addition to his ’Dega triumph, he has posted three top-five results, four top 10s, and two pole awards (his rookie season of 2016 & last fall’s Alabama 500) at the 33-degree banked venue. If Elliott drives to Gatorade Victory Lane in this spring’s GEICO 500, he would become the first driver to notch back-to-back Talladega spring wins since 2004-05 when Jeff Gordon completed the feat.

For Pit Road Club information, general ticket information on the track’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend, and the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets (FREE admission on Friday/Saturday and $50 off regular price grandstand and tower seats on Sunday starting as low as $15) and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. It’s home to the all-new, one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted in fall of 2019, featuring “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities. Allowing fans to be immersed into the sport like never before, the Garage Experience offers fans the opportunity to be under the same roof as the race teams as they prepare the machines in the garage, plus be a part of the Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations while enjoying FREE Wi-Fi and Value-Priced Concessions, all under $4.The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).