FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Date/Time: March 15/2 p.m. ET

Distance: 325 laps/500.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Track Shape: Quad Oval

Banking: 24 degrees

2019 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Express Notes:

Phoenix Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 20th in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix International Raceway, following an on-track incident that caused significant damage to the #11 FedEx Freight Toyota in the event won by Joey Logano. After starting third, Hamlin settled into fourth during the opening laps and was poised to stay up front with a car that was handling to his liking. However, as a three-wide battle continued, the aerodynamics became unsettled entering Turn 3 and Hamlin tangled with Brad Keselowski. The contact turned the #11 and Hamlin tagged the wall with the right side of the car. Hamlin was forced to make numerous pit stops in an effort to repair the bodywork, but the rear spoiler was too far out of position to be effective, severely affecting the handling, and Hamlin eventually fell back to 29th, two laps down. Throughout the race, the team made every effort to try to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions didn’t fall their way. But as the laps clicked down, crew chief Chris Gabehart used a flurry of cautions to strategically advance the #11 back on the lead lap, salvaging the 20th-place finish.

Atlanta Preview: The series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval. Hamlin is a one-time winner at the track, taking the checkered flag in 2012. Hamlin owns four top-five and seven top-10 finishes in 19 career races at Atlanta, leading a total of 391 laps and will be looking for that elusive second win of the 2020 season.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Fan Shield 500

Races: 20

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Top-5: 4

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 391

Avg. Start: 11.8

Avg. Finish: 17.9

Hamlin Conversation – Atlanta:

Looking ahead to Atlanta this weekend, what will you do differently to position yourself for a win?

“We just need to continue what we’ve done all season. We had a great car in Phoenix, just got tangled up and got some damage that kept us in the back all day. The team and I are confident in the work we’ve put in and will continue to push ourselves to hopefully end up in Victory Lane on Sunday.”

Do you feel like Atlanta is a track where you can turn things around?

“Absolutely. We have a win there. Of course, we’d like to add another. We just have to put Phoenix behind us and get back to work. We are surrounded by all the right people, putting in all the work to give us the best result we can possibly get.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Atlanta: FedEx Express is pleased to recognize the team members at the HHHA station in Hilton Head Island, S.C., for their exceptional performance by featuring the letters HHHA on the B-post of the FedEx #11 at the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. HHHA ranks among the top 10 stations in the Southeast Region year-to-date and has been the top-ranking station three separate months since June, most recently in December during the busy Peak season. The dedicated team of employees consistently achieve the Money Back Guarantee service delivery goal, as well as safety goals, as evidenced by a year-over-year reduction in vehicle accidents and worker injuries.