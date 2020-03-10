GMS Racing ARCA East Five Flags Preview

Sam Mayer, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Five Flags Speedway Stats

– Starts: 1, Best Start: 14, Best Finish: 15.

2020 ARCA Menards Series East Stats

– Starts: 1, Best Start: 1, Best Finish: 1, Laps Led: 138

Notes:

– Mayer comes into this race at the top of the ARCA Menards Series East point standings, after winning the first race of the season.

– This will be Mayer’s second start at Five Flags. His best finish was 15th place in last year’s contest.

– Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 408 this week at Five Flags. This chassis reached 5 Top-5s in 6 outings and led 17 laps in 2019, with a highest finish of 2nd coming at Salem Speedway in March.

Quote:

“I’m excited for what we have for this weekend. I’m confident in the car and myself to get it done!”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014 GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Championship and the 2019 ARCA East championship. The organization has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.