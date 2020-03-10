Truck Series PR GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

By Official Release
-

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 4, Laps led: 12

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish: 9, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 10

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this week in Atlanta. Creed qualified inside the top 10 six times and had three top-10 finishes with 19 laps led with this chassis in 2019.

– Creed enters the Atlanta weekend fifth in the championship standings.

Quote:

“I’m always pumped anytime we get to go racing, especially after a couple weeks off. We’ve been solid every week and I’m confident in the team I’ve got behind me. It’s pretty much a new group of guys this year and to have two top 10s right out of the gate shows we’re on the right track. I’m still working to get my first win and hopefully we go out there and get the job done with week.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 La Paz Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 6, Best finish: 6

Notes:

– Saturday’s event at Atlanta Motor Speedway will be Zane Smith’s first race at the 1.5-mile oval. The rookie did have the opportunity to test at Atlanta in January.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 301 this week in Atlanta. Smith competed with this chassis at Las Vegas in February, where he finished sixth. This chassis was used five times in the 2019 season and notably finished second at Texas in March of 2019.

– Smith enters the Atlanta weekend in first place in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle. Smith is sixth in the championship standings.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get to Atlanta. I learned some stuff in the test that I’m ready to apply to the race. It’s going to be a lot different than Vegas and we will have to think about tire wear, which I’m a fan of since it adds another element to the competition. It’s been nice to have a couple weeks off, but I’m ready to get back to racing.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 3, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 2, Wins: 1, Laps led: 2

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish: 13

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt is the last Gander Trucks regular competitor to win at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Moffitt took home the checkered flag in 2018 en route to the Gander Trucks championship.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this week in Atlanta. Moffitt earned five top-10 finishes and led 84 laps in the seven events he competed with this chassis in 2019.

– Moffitt will be pulling double duty on Saturday, competing in the Gander Trucks event as well as the Xfinity race.

Quote:

“The truck series schedule is tough with the breaks, but it’ll be nice to have three races back-to-back to really get some momentum going with the 23 team. I’ve been staying busy with some Xfinity races, but I’m excited to be back behind the wheel of a truck this weekend in Atlanta. We had a strong run here last year and I won here in 2018, so hopefully we can continue on that success this weekend.”

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Hooters Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 5

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts in 2020.

Notes:

– Chase Elliott returns to the Gander Trucks for a limited schedule in 2020. Elliott will try his hand at bounty hunting after answering the challenge on Twitter from Kevin Harvick to have a Cup Series regular beat kyle Busch in the Gander Trucks series. The prize is a combined $100,000 prize put up between Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis.

– Elliott and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 320 this week in Atlanta. This will be the first time this chassis has raced for GMS.

– Saturday’s event will mark Elliott’s 13th Gander Trucks start. The Team Chevy driver has two previous starts for GMS Racing including a top-five finish at Atlanta in 2017 and a win from the pole at Martinsville in 2017.

Quote:

“I’ hope our chances are good in Atlanta. It will be a good challenge to try to outrun Kyle (Busch). It’s a fun story, regardless and a cool deal and I’m glad Kevin (Harvick) was having fun with it. At the time, nobody was really humping on board and I was like why not? It will be fun to give it a shot with GMS and the No.24 team.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado
Atlanta Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 7, Best finish: 11, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum is making his first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 19-year-old missed the 2019 event due to an age restriction by 11 days.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 326 this week in Atlanta. This is a brand new chassis to the GMS stable.

– Ankrum enters the Atlanta weekend 14th in the points standings.

Quote:

“I’m ready to make my first start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. We’ve been running strong in every race this year, but I feel like our finishes don’t show just how good we’ve been. It’ll be nice to get back behind the wheel after a few weeks off and be able to really get to work this month.”

