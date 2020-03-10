Truck Series PR Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Atlanta

Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Atlanta

By Official Release
-

Leaders in fine flooring partner with Todd Gilliland

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 10, 2020) – Mannington Commercial, a business unit of Mannington Mills, Inc., one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary sponsor on Todd Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

A fourth-generation family-owned business based in Salem, N.J., Mannington Mills, Inc., has been a leading manufacturer of residential and commercial flooring for over 100 years with a mission to be the best people to do business within the flooring industry. They immediately demonstrated their generosity after partnering with Front Row Motorsports in 2019 when they helped provide LVT and carpet products to Lakeway Christian Academy as it was being built in Morristown, Tenn., by FRM owner, Bob Jenkins.

“I’m thrilled to have Mannington Commercial back on one of our Fords this season,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “Their organization is full of exceptional people, and we had a great experience working with them and introducing them to NASCAR last season with David (Ragan). I’m so thankful for everything that they’ve done to help our school and for coming back on board to support Todd and our whole organization as we venture into the Truck Series this season.”

Mannington Commercial returns to FRM after sponsoring the No. 38 of David Ragan in two NASCAR Cup Series races at the end of the 2019 season.

“I’m really looking forward to having Mannington Commercial on my F-150 this weekend in Atlanta,” said Gilliland. “My team was telling me earlier today how they helped put custom flooring in a high school last year, and a lot of other really cool things. It’s awesome to see how many great people we have in this sport, and I’m excited to have them at the track and be part of welcoming them back to Front Row Motorsports and to the Truck Series. The guys have worked hard on the speedway truck the past few weeks. We will have a lot of speed in Atlanta, and a cool Mannington paint scheme to go with it.”

The No. 38 Mannington Ford F-150 will compete on the one-and-a-half-mile track of Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET. A live broadcast of the 200-mile race will be shown on Fox Sports 1.

For more information about Mannington, visit ManningtonCommercial.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/ManningtonCommercialUSA and Twitter at @ManningtonUSA.

About Mannington Commercial:
One of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, Mannington Mills, Inc., based in Salem, New Jersey (USA), is a manufacturer of residential and commercial sheet vinyl, luxury vinyl, laminate and hardwood, as well as commercial carpet and rubber. Founded in 1915, Mannington is privately held and continues its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and the environment.

About Front Row Motorsports:
Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.

