Truck Series NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Official Release
-

No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval
Race: 3 of 23
Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130 laps)

Schedule:    
Friday, March 13
1:35 p.m…………Practice
4:32 p.m…………Final Practice
Saturday, March 14
10:05 a.m………..Qualifying
1:30 p.m…..……Race (FS1)
(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team will carry new colors this weekend at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway as the team welcomes Mannington Commercial, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

With a newly structured schedule this season, the Truck Series will head to the one-and-a-half-mile track near Atlanta for the third race of the 2020 season. The No. 38 team has a best finish of seventh-place this year which occurred at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Gilliland and his FRM team have been strong contenders each race weekend, running inside the top-five and challenging for the lead multiple times. They currently sit ninth in Driver Point Standings.

Gilliland has one previous start at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which occurred in 2019. The 19-year-old driver started the race from the 11th position and collected a ninth-place finish in his track debut last season. While Gilliland doesn’t have a lot of experience on the abrasive track in Atlanta, he has practiced on the Ford Performance Simulator as well as spent time with his spotter, Coleman Pressley, reviewing film in preparation for Saturday’s event.

The No. 38 Mannington Ford F-150 will compete in the 130 lap Vet Tix Camping World 200 on Saturday, March 14, at 1:30 p.m., ET. A live broadcast of the race will be shown on FS1.

Quick Facts:
Number of Starts at Atlanta: 1
Best Start: 11th
Best Finish: 9th
2020 Driver Point Standings: 9th

Gilliland on Atlanta: “Overall, I’m excited for Atlanta this weekend. It’s one of the most fun mile-and-a-half race tracks that we go to because it has a very worn out surface. On top of the great racing it produces, there will be a lot of Cup Series drivers racing this weekend, which will help us put on an even better show for the fans. I’m really hoping that we have a good finish on Saturday for everyone working hard at Front Row Motorsports and for our new sponsor Mannington Commercial. The truck looks great, and I want to give them a nice welcome to our team and the Truck Series. We’ve been strong in both races so far this season, just don’t have the finishes to show how well we’ve been running.”

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Mannington Commercial, a business unit of Mannington Mills, Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary sponsor on Todd Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton Teams up with Niece Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton will make two starts for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020, with support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Burton is slated to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle...

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson Join GMS...

Official Release - 0
GMS Racing announced today the addition of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to the lineup of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Elliott will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and Kansas Speedway in May. Larson will compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday Morning

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
Read more
ARCA

GMS Racing ARCA East Five Flags Preview

Official Release - 0
Mayer comes into this race at the top of the ARCA Menards Series East point standings, after winning the first race of the season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Chase Elliott Set for Q&A Session for Pit Road Club Guests at Talladega Superspeedway Prior to GEICO 500, April 26

Official Release - 0
Guests in Talladega Superspeedway’s all-new Pit Road Club for the Sunday, April 26, GEICO 500 will get a special treat when NASCAR’s two-time Most Popular Driver and defending champion of the GEICO 500 – Chase Elliott – will appear for a special 15-minute Question & Answer Session prior to the green flag.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
Atlanta Preview: The series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Mannington Commercial, a business unit of Mannington Mills, Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary sponsor on Todd Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton Teams up with Niece Motorsports for Two Races in 2020

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton will make two starts for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020, with support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Burton is slated to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Previous articleGMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com