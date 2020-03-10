The 10 Greatest Races in the World

Human beings are competitive by nature. It’s in our blood to want to be better, faster, and stronger than the next person. This competitive instinct eventually transformed into racing. From jousting tournaments in the Medieval times to the glory of the Roman Coliseum, racing has its roots in the oldest human civilizations. Over time, things changed. Technology was developed, and racing evolved; horses and dogs were gambled on, Moonshiners in the Appalachian Mountains began fine tuning their cars to outrun the law, and Italian manufacturing companies started making supercars. As races changed throughout our history, our competitive instincts did not. The first recorded race is said to have been an automobile race in 1895. It was held in France from Paris to Bordeaux, and back again. The winner traveled at an exhilarating average of 14 mph; let’s just say racing would get slightly faster over the next century.

Today, there are only a few things in this world that can get your adrenaline pumping quite like a race can. Cars or motorcycles whipping through the tracks at speeds of 200mph or more will make anybody’s heart race. There are a few races throughout the world that are more recognized than all the others. From eye-catching scenery to the biggest names in sports, these races are on everybody’s bucket lists.

10. Singapore Grand Prix

The Singapore Grand Prix is one of the most famous Formula One (F1) racing championships. The race was the first street circuit in Asia and is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The race drives right through the heart of Singapore, one of the wealthiest cities in the world.

F1 racing is fast; in fact, it can pull more Gs than a space shuttle launching. That makes these races unforgettable. People from around the world travel to see the touristy Singapore area and see the fastest cars on the planet.

9. The Monte Carlo Rally

One of two races held in Monaco that made our list: the Monte Carlo rally is an event held every year by the Automobile Club de Monaco. Rally cars are much different than any other kind of racecar. For the most part, the cars we see in races today are not even close to being street legal. However, Rally cars are. If you stripped the decals and numbers, they would be perfectly legal on all roads. That gives Rally car races a familiarity that fans love.

Drivers and their teams must prepare their cars better than the competition; it is a race of engineering and speed. The Monte Carlo Rally has been racing since 1911, when 23 cars raced over 600 miles. The event was won by a car with only 25 horsepower; today, Rally cars will push 400 horsepower.

The Monte Carlo Rally is an interesting race due to how closely it resembles real driving. It is raced with street-legal cars, on country or urban roads that are used daily. Driving these cars takes more than being fast; it takes knowledge of the roads and ability to maneuver quickly.

8. Talladega 500

Annually held in Lincoln, Alabama since 1970, Talladega has captured the hearts of Americans. The Talladega Superspeedway was built on a former Air Force Base and is the longest NASCAR track at over 2.6 miles. The race has gained widespread popularity for the people who have been involved in it. Some of the greatest American racers of all time have graced its track; Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Rusty Wallace have all started their engines on “The Big One”.

NASCAR is the U.S. version of stock car racing. The cars are run with original production models, hence the name “stock”. Of course, these stock cars reach speeds of 215 mph. Talladega is referred to as “The Big One” because it was built to be the fastest and largest track ever. To this day, racers continue to break land speed records at the famous track.

7. Rally Finland

Another amazing Rally car race is that of Rally Finland. Held in the Finnish Lakeland in Finland, this rally takes place on the wide gravel roads in the hills. It is one of the most exciting Rally races to watch because of the raw gravel roads that are smooth; this makes drivers able to reach high speeds. Once they reach those high speeds, they run into the crest and jumps that the hills create; this sends the cars hurling through the air at over 100 mph. Those speeds make this the fastest event in the World Rally Championship (WRC).

If you’re going to visit, Finland adds a beautiful atmosphere to the fun race; it is worth the price of admission tenfold.

6. Bathurst 1000

First held in 1960, the Bathurst 1000 is now regarded as “The Great Race” by motorsport enthusiasts around the globe. The race is annually held in Bathurst, New South Wales, Australia at the Mount Panorama Circuit. It is called The Great Race these days, because it’s a Supercar race. Supercar Races are broadcast in 137 different countries, and attendance can reach more than 250,000 people at a single race. They are wildly popular races with fans due to the difficult tracks and high speeds.

5. Indianapolis 500

Known to most people as the “Brickyard”, the Indianapolis 500 is one of the most popular races in the world. Located on the outskirts of the capital, it can hold an enormous 400,000 people. At 110 years old, the racetrack is one of the oldest in the world. It is infamous due to the patch of bricks that mark the finish line. When the winner is crowned, they bend over and kiss the bricks with a bottle of milk. This tradition has become part of racing legend since it began.

Both NASCAR and IndyCar races take place at the track. IndyCar races are the most popular because they can reach outrageous speeds on the long straightaways of the track. On some occasions, the track will host F1 Grand Prix, as well. The Brickyard is known across all racing platforms as one of the best to drive on; however, the Indianapolis 500 (an IndyCar race) is a bucket list experience that provides speed, power, noise and excitement for all who attend.

4. Monaco Grand Prix

An F1 motor race that is held on the streets of Monte Carlo, this race is the best Formula One Grand Prix because of the tight turns and tiny city streets it’s driven on. The Indianapolis 500, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Monaco Grand Prix form the Triple Crown of Motorsport. The three races paired together are known across the globe as the greatest races in the sport.

The Monaco Grand Prix has hosted names like Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, and Lewis Hamilton – all are argued as the greatest drivers in F1 history. Through every racing category, from Rally to NASCAR, the Monaco Grand Prix and the streets of Monte Carlo are talked about with glory.

3. Isle of Man TT

The only motorcycle race to make our top ten list is the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy. Beginning in 1907, the race is held on a small island in the Irish Sea called the Isle of Man. It is one of the longest events in all of racing; the event is one week of practicing followed by one week of racing. It is often referred to as the most dangerous racing event in the world. The Isle of Man TT is held on the Snaefell Mountain Course; a course which has claimed nearly 150 lives. Intertwined throughout the island’s mountainous geography, there are blind corners, steep hills, and loose gravel that make this one of the hardest courses in both motorcycle racing and auto racing.

2. 24 Hours of Le Mans

Every June, hundreds of thousands of people gather to witness the greatest endurance race in motorsports. In the early 1900s, races were won by whomever had the fastest car. 24 Hours of Le Mans was designed to test designers and drivers to build a fast, yet reliable vehicle. The race is unique in multiple ways; the most notable is that the winner is not determined by a minimum time, but by the greatest distance covered. It is one of the few races in history that follow this formula. The 24 Hours of Le Mans is a different spectacle than any other race, which makes it number two on our list.

1. Daytona 500

In the United States, the Daytona 500 is one of the most watched events in sports. Like the Monaco Grand Prix, the race has gained worldwide notoriety through the years. The 500-mile NASCAR race is held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida. The purse of the 500 features a total of more than 23 million dollars- the largest winnings of any American race.

The Daytona 500, held at Daytona International Speedway, is known as “The Great American Race”. Motorsport enthusiasts flock to the sunny beaches of Daytona from all over the world. The Super Bowl of stock car racing is our number one race because it is the most watched race in the world.

Call Dennis Hernandez & Associates

With Tampa, Orlando, Sarasota, St. Petersburg and Lakeland accident attorneys, Dennis Hernandez & Associates is prepared to fight for you anywhere in Florida. Cars are fun to watch race, but getting in an accident can be one of the most trying times in a person’s life. Medical bills, stress, and time off work begin to add up quickly if you’re injured in an auto accident. Let Dennis and his team of experienced personal injury lawyers battle to get you paid. Call (855)-LAW-DENNIS for your free consultation.

About the author:

DENNIS HERNANDEZ

Dennis started practicing law at just 23 years old. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Duke University and continued to earn law degrees from Florida State University College of Law and Harvard Law School. Blessed with multiple associations, memberships and awards, Dennis graduated from the Trial Lawyers College. Mr. Hernandez is one of only 1,378 attorneys who claim this distinction. ​ In 1996, he founded firm Dennis Hernandez & Associates, P.A., which concentrates in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice and product liability. Dennis is admitted to practice law in all State of Florida courts, The Supreme Court of the United States, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh District, U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. Dennis can be reached via LinkedIn, Twitter, or at 855-LAW-DENNIS.

