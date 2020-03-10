Other Series Racing Other Series PR Wright Motorsports Sweeps Am Class in Austin GT World Challenge America

Wright Motorsports Sweeps Am Class in Austin GT World Challenge America

By Official Release
-

AUSTIN, Tex., (March 10, 2020) – Wright Motorsports celebrated a near-perfect weekend in the opening two rounds of the 2020 GT World Challenge America championship. The No. 20 Porsche 911 GT3 R of Fred Poordad and Max Root won both of the races in the AM class at Circuit of the Americas, closing out the first event of the season as the championship points leaders.

Due to an off track excursion during the first qualifying session, the Porsche 911 GT3 R missed both qualifying sessions and was forced to start both races from the rear of the 14 car field. Fred Poordad began race one, and once the tires on the Porsche 911 GT3 R came up to temperature, he began working to get passed his competitors. He gained two spots in the opening laps, pitting roughly halfway through the race for the mandatory driver change.

A swift stop by the Wright Motorsports crew sent Max Root out of pit lane in a favorable position, to battle for additional spots. With 25 minutes remaining on the race clock, he advanced to first in class and eighth overall, closing in on the No. 80 of Jeff Westphal for seventh. He made the pass in the final minutes of the race, celebrating a seventh overall and first in class.

Following the previous day’s win, Max Root started race two at the rear of the field on Sunday. Root immediately found himself in a battle with the Pro/Am Bentley of Guy Cosmo. When the Bentley and a BMW tangled in a fight for position, Root capitalized and gained to spots to keep charging forward from tenth overall. He climbed to ninth and the field spread out, but adversity struck when Root had to make an unplanned pit stop to have his seat belts checked before the pit window officially opened. He rejoined and pitted again for the mandatory driver change.

After another perfectly executed pit stop by the team, Fred Poordad took over with a set of warm tires from tenth overall. A full course caution brought the field back together with 30 minutes remaining, and attrition appeared again in the form of contact from slower car. Poordad saved the car and prevented any further damage, immediately pitting to allow the team to look over the car. The damage appeared to be minimal, and he was able to continue. Despite the two extra pit stops, the team still took the AM class win at Circuit of the Americas, sweeping the opening weekend of the year.

Rounds three and four of the championship will take place at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, in Bowmanville, Ontario, May 15-17. The Ohio based team will pack in plenty of racing beforehand, with three rounds of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in the coming months, including the Twelve Hours of Sebring, March 19-21.

Wealth Management Strategies | WMS of Equitable
We are passionate about helping our clients Plan, Protect, and Achieve their wealth. Success doesn’t happen by accident; it takes planning, preparation, and discipline along the way. The greatest endurance athletes in the world live by these principles. We see life as the greatest endurance race of all time – one that we all must run. Our results tomorrow largely depend on our actions today. We want to help you plan for your future, protect your loved ones and your business, and achieve whatever success means to you. (WMSassociates.com)

Wright Motorsports
Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. The 2020 season will see the team return to IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

YOUNG MIKE CHRISTOPHER, JR. TO DEBUT NEW...

Official Release - 0
The late entry of young Mike Christopher Jr. has added even more intrigue to the March 13-14 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled By VP events to held inside the Exposition Center on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: Positive Steps Forward...

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing and the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will roll off seventh in the GTE Pro category for Sunday’s Six Hours of COTA for the World Endurance Championship. Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller posted an average lap of 2:02.967 (100.725 mph) in the unique two-driver qualifying format Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.
Read more
Other Series PR

Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins...

Official Release - 0
The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida
Read more
Other Series PR

NTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin...

Official Release - 0
As the new Michelin Pilot Challenge begins this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, NTe Sport by M1 is ready for their IMSA debut with Sheena Monk and Corey Lewis, in this weekend’s BMW Endurance Challenge. The pair will race full season in their new No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for...

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.
Read more
Featured Section 2

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: By the Numbers

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing begins its 22nd season of competition – and first with the mid-engine Corvette C8.R – this weekend with the Rolex 24 At Daytona to start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. To mark the occasion, here are some facts and figures on the team’s history at both Daytona and as a whole.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday Morning

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
Read more
ARCA

GMS Racing ARCA East Five Flags Preview

Official Release - 0
Mayer comes into this race at the top of the ARCA Menards Series East point standings, after winning the first race of the season.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Chase Elliott Set for Q&A Session for Pit Road Club Guests at Talladega Superspeedway Prior to GEICO 500, April 26

Official Release - 0
Guests in Talladega Superspeedway’s all-new Pit Road Club for the Sunday, April 26, GEICO 500 will get a special treat when NASCAR’s two-time Most Popular Driver and defending champion of the GEICO 500 – Chase Elliott – will appear for a special 15-minute Question & Answer Session prior to the green flag.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
Atlanta Preview: The series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

YOUNG MIKE CHRISTOPHER, JR. TO DEBUT NEW TREY HODDICK TQ MIDGET AT SYRACUSE INDOOR RACES

Official Release - 0
The late entry of young Mike Christopher Jr. has added even more intrigue to the March 13-14 Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled By VP events to held inside the Exposition Center on the grounds of the New York State Fairgrounds.
Read more
Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: Positive Steps Forward for Corvette C8.R

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing and the No. 63 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R will roll off seventh in the GTE Pro category for Sunday’s Six Hours of COTA for the World Endurance Championship. Jan Magnussen and Mike Rockenfeller posted an average lap of 2:02.967 (100.725 mph) in the unique two-driver qualifying format Saturday at Circuit of The Americas.
Read more
Other Series PR

Fresh Start for Sheehan and LTK Begins at Sebring Trans Am

Official Release - 0
The 2020 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship gets underway this month, February 28, at its traditional season opening venue, the ever popular Sebring International Raceway in Florida
Read more
Other Series PR

NTe Sport by M1 Makes IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Debut at Daytona

Official Release - 0
As the new Michelin Pilot Challenge begins this weekend at Daytona International Speedway, NTe Sport by M1 is ready for their IMSA debut with Sheena Monk and Corey Lewis, in this weekend’s BMW Endurance Challenge. The pair will race full season in their new No. 3 McLaren 570S GT4.
Read more
ARCA

ARCA Menards Series Announces Date Adjustment for Races at Charlotte and WWT Raceway

Official Release - 0
The ARCA Menards Series has announced the dates for two events – races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and WWT Raceway – have been moved back by one day.
Read more
Previous articleJoey Logano Scores Second Win of the 2020 Season
Next articleMannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Atlanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com