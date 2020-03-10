YANMAR America to Power Front Row Motorsports in 2020 Season

Diesel-Powered Equipment Manufacturer Begins Extensive Relationship to Reach Fans

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 10, 2020) – Following a successful partnership in 2019, YANMAR America will increase its involvement with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The company will serve as the primary sponsor of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.

YANMAR, a global company based in Osaka, Japan with a North America headquarters in Adairsville, Ga., will also be the primary sponsor of Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang during the NASCAR All-Star weekend and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. The YANMAR colors and branding will return to the No. 38 at Kentucky Motor Speedway in July. In addition, YANMAR continues to be an associate sponsor of both the No. 38 and No. 34 team with driver Michael McDowell.

For over a century, YANMAR has grown to become a global leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. Closer to home, YANMAR diesel-powered generators are instrumental in operating FRM’s team haulers at the track each week.

“We believe that the NASCAR fan base and our customers align perfectly,” said Jeff Holland, Division Manager – Industrial Engine Division, YANMAR America. “The opportunity to continue and grow our partnership with Front Row Motorsports, John Hunter Nemechek and Michael McDowell, will help us reach more fans and educate them about our products and services. This is an exciting time for YANMAR with this relationship.”

In addition to helping power the team’s haulers and serving as the primary sponsor this weekend, YANMAR is also continuing to work with FRM to produce “Inside Front Row Motorsports,” a behind-the-scenes video series, featuring an exclusive look at the preparations involved in a typical race weekend for the team. The first installment of the series was released on FRM’s YouTube channel in the fall.

“It’s been a lot of fun working with the folks at YANMAR,” said Nemechek. “As a driver, it means a lot to have a partner like them return for another year. Building our brands together, moving up through the Cup Series together, focusing on that opportunity and growing together – that’s what it’s all about.”

The No. 38 YANMAR Ford Mustang will make its debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday, March 13 for practice. The NASCAR Cup Series race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway will air Sunday, March 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

About Yanmar America

YANMAR America Corporation, located in Adairsville, GA, is the regional headquarters of YANMAR Co., Ltd. a global company based in Osaka, Japan. YANMAR Co., Ltd. was established in 1912, and in 1933 became the world’s first manufacturer to develop a practical small diesel engine. Today, YANMAR is a recognized leader in the design and manufacturing of advanced performance diesel engines and diesel-powered equipment, as well as gas engine-based energy systems. By focusing on the development of highly efficient diesel engines, YANMAR remains committed to their mission statement of providing sustainable solutions for modern power needs.

YANMAR America Corporation is located at 101 International Parkway, Adairsville, GA 30103. For more information Visit yanmar.com/us and follow them on social media: Twitter at @YanmarAmerica, Instagram at @YanmarAmerica and Facebook at Facebook.com/YanmarAmerica.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.