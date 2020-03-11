2020 BMW Models

BMW has a series of the new product for 2020 with an updated performance package and body style for each of its many models. With the M Performance sub-brand and Gran Coupe four-doors, BMW offers an array of models that will amaze you. Fasten your seat belt as you are about to discover some innovative models! No automaker has been as busy as BMW for the model year 2020.

2020 BMW 3-Series M340i

Taller, wider, longer, longer wheelbase, increased track width over the outgoing model.

M Performance parts include M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, M Sport rear differential and optional adaptive suspension.

382-hp 3.0-litre turbo-6 with 8-speed automatic transmission in rear.

Standard 10.25-inch digital touchscreen with iDrive 7 infotainment and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

Light weighting dropped 121 pounds from the outgoing model.

Standard with automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings.

2020 BMW M8 Coupe and Convertible

Top performance model in M sub-brand.

Offered in Competition trim with 617 hp.

600-hp 4.4-litre turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

M suspension, M leather, M brakes, M branding, M everything.

Rear-biased all-wheel drive with Active M rear differential.

Standard automatic emergency braking.

2020 BMW X5 M50i

20-inch wheels with all-season run-flat tires standard.

Performance variant with 523-hp 4.4-litre turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

Standard active driving assistant including lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

M Sport rear differential, adaptive M suspension, M Sport exhaust system.

Harmon Kardon surrounds sound, Sports seats, wi-fi hotspot, Live Cockpit Pro with latest iDrive 7 infotainment, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay compatibility.

2020 BMW X7 M50i

22-inch wheels with performance run-flat tires standard.

Performance variant with 523-hp 4.4-litre turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission in all-wheel drive.

M GmbH suspension tuning, M Sport exhaust system, M Sport rear differential and two-axle air suspension with lower ride height.

Standard active driving assistant including rear cross-traffic alerts, lane-departure warnings, blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Harmon Kardon surrounds sound, Sports seats, wi-fi hotspot, Live Cockpit Pro with latest iDrive 7 infotainment, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay compatibility.

2020 BMW 7-Series

Alpina B7 model gets more standard equipment and an enhanced V-8 with a top speed of 205 mph.

New color options, new wheel options, new leather options, and package upgrades.

New 335-hp 3.0-litre turbo-6 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

New 523-hp 4.4-litre turbo V-8 with 8-speed automatic transmission.

New bumpers, higher hood, new taillights, larger kidney grille, adaptive headlights.

If you are thinking of purchasing a used BMW, the most important step is to do your research. There are many different models with their own trim levels. These can vary as well. For instance, the BMW 1 Series is an ideal choice for consumers looking for a small and fast luxury vehicle. If you are looking for something a little bigger, the 3 Series is a best-seller and is available in two body styles.

