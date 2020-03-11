Betting on Motorsports in Pennsylvania

In 2017, Pennsylvania passed its Gaming Law, which means that state casinos can now offer sports betting. This change in law was a big moment for sports fans in the Keystone State and you can now find plenty of places that will allow you to place bets. If you’re particularly interested in motorsports, don’t worry, there are loads of options for you when it comes to betting. Read on for our full guide on where and how to make motorsports bets in Pennsylvania.

Where to Bet in Pennsylvania?

Thanks to the Gaming Law, Pennsylvania is now a haven for sports betting enthusiasts. You’ll be able to place bets not just at casinos but also at an online sportsbook in PA. Provided you’re over the age of 21, you can visit any of the legal casinos in Pennsylvania to place bets on sports of your choice.

Legal casinos and sportsbooks in Pennsylvania include:

Rivers Sportsbook – Open throughout the week and located on the picturesque Ohio River. This sportsbook offers bets on most sports, including top motorsport events.

– Open throughout the week and located on the picturesque Ohio River. This sportsbook offers bets on most sports, including top motorsport events. SugarHouse Sportsbook – Philadelphia’s first casino and sportsbook. The SugarHouse is open every day and has great odds on a wide selection of sports.

– Philadelphia’s first casino and sportsbook. The SugarHouse is open every day and has great odds on a wide selection of sports. Hollywood Casino Sportsbook – Hollywood casino was the first in Pennsylvania to offer a sportsbook. The casino allows sports fans to watch and bet on a great range of top sports.

– Hollywood casino was the first in Pennsylvania to offer a sportsbook. The casino allows sports fans to watch and bet on a great range of top sports. Parx Casino Sportsbook – Bettors are welcome at Parx Casino. Here you can find odds on major sporting events, including motorsport.

If you prefer to place your bets online or using your mobile, you’re in luck. Pennsylvania has a great range of legal sites that also offer sports betting. Here are some of the best online and mobile sportsbooks:

Unibet – Unibet is one of the largest betting companies in the world and is massively popular in Europe. Now they’re bringing the action to the US, and you can use their online site from Pennsylvania. Unibet offers a great range of odds and markets on loads of different sports, and you’ll find all the major motorsports events here.

– Unibet is one of the largest betting companies in the world and is massively popular in Europe. Now they’re bringing the action to the US, and you can use their online site from Pennsylvania. Unibet offers a great range of odds and markets on loads of different sports, and you’ll find all the major motorsports events here. FOX Bet – FOX Bet first started operating in Pennsylvania in 2019 and has made a great first impression. Their site is excellent, giving you great custom bet options and is highly responsive on mobile devices. There are plenty of sports and markets available, giving you opportunities for loads of different winning bets.

– FOX Bet first started operating in Pennsylvania in 2019 and has made a great first impression. Their site is excellent, giving you great custom bet options and is highly responsive on mobile devices. There are plenty of sports and markets available, giving you opportunities for loads of different winning bets. BetRivers – BetRivers offer new players an excellent welcome bonus as well as fantastic odds on loads of sports. The site works well and is easy to use on a variety of devices.

– BetRivers offer new players an excellent welcome bonus as well as fantastic odds on loads of sports. The site works well and is easy to use on a variety of devices. SugarHouse – SugarHouse brings the success of their brick and mortar sportsbook to the online world. The site gives sports fans loads of different options for bets and has great odds on major motorsports events.

Betting on Motorsports

If you’re interested in motorsports, you’ll find there are a lot of opportunities for betting. Almost all big sportsbooks cover major motorsports, and you can usually find plenty of different markets. Most sites and sportsbooks in Pennsylvania cover events such as Formula 1, NASCAR and MotoGP. You can also find events such as the Indy500, WRC and Formula E at some sites.

If you’re betting on motorsports, you’ll want to look out for markets such as: