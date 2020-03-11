Miscellaneous Betting on Motorsports in Pennsylvania

Betting on Motorsports in Pennsylvania

By SM
-

In 2017, Pennsylvania passed its Gaming Law, which means that state casinos can now offer sports betting. This change in law was a big moment for sports fans in the Keystone State and you can now find plenty of places that will allow you to place bets. If you’re particularly interested in motorsports, don’t worry, there are loads of options for you when it comes to betting. Read on for our full guide on where and how to make motorsports bets in Pennsylvania.

Where to Bet in Pennsylvania?

Thanks to the Gaming Law, Pennsylvania is now a haven for sports betting enthusiasts. You’ll be able to place bets not just at casinos but also at an online sportsbook in PA. Provided you’re over the age of 21, you can visit any of the legal casinos in Pennsylvania to place bets on sports of your choice.

Legal casinos and sportsbooks in Pennsylvania include:

  • Rivers Sportsbook – Open throughout the week and located on the picturesque Ohio River. This sportsbook offers bets on most sports, including top motorsport events.
  • SugarHouse Sportsbook – Philadelphia’s first casino and sportsbook. The SugarHouse is open every day and has great odds on a wide selection of sports.
  • Hollywood Casino Sportsbook – Hollywood casino was the first in Pennsylvania to offer a sportsbook. The casino allows sports fans to watch and bet on a great range of top sports.
  • Parx Casino Sportsbook – Bettors are welcome at Parx Casino. Here you can find odds on major sporting events, including motorsport.

If you prefer to place your bets online or using your mobile, you’re in luck. Pennsylvania has a great range of legal sites that also offer sports betting. Here are some of the best online and mobile sportsbooks:

  • Unibet – Unibet is one of the largest betting companies in the world and is massively popular in Europe. Now they’re bringing the action to the US, and you can use their online site from Pennsylvania. Unibet offers a great range of odds and markets on loads of different sports, and you’ll find all the major motorsports events here.
  • FOX Bet – FOX Bet first started operating in Pennsylvania in 2019 and has made a great first impression. Their site is excellent, giving you great custom bet options and is highly responsive on mobile devices. There are plenty of sports and markets available, giving you opportunities for loads of different winning bets.
  • BetRivers – BetRivers offer new players an excellent welcome bonus as well as fantastic odds on loads of sports. The site works well and is easy to use on a variety of devices.
  • SugarHouse – SugarHouse brings the success of their brick and mortar sportsbook to the online world. The site gives sports fans loads of different options for bets and has great odds on major motorsports events.

Betting on Motorsports

If you’re interested in motorsports, you’ll find there are a lot of opportunities for betting. Almost all big sportsbooks cover major motorsports, and you can usually find plenty of different markets. Most sites and sportsbooks in Pennsylvania cover events such as Formula 1, NASCAR and MotoGP. You can also find events such as the Indy500, WRC and Formula E at some sites.

If you’re betting on motorsports, you’ll want to look out for markets such as:

  • Winning Margin – You can place a bet on the amount of time between the winner and runner up. Sportsbooks will typically offer a list of parameters, and you can pick the option.
  • Podium Finish – For your bet to win, your driver or team will need to finish on the podium. Most major motorsports betting sites will offer this market.
  • Head to Head – This market allows you to bet on who you think will finish best out of two different drivers or teams. It provides a great alternative to standard race winner bets and can make races more exciting.
CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

2020 BMW Models

SM - 0
BMW has a series of the new product for 2020 with an updated performance package and body style for each of its many models.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener...

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need To Know About Sports...

SM - 0
Nowadays, having a car is not just a luxury anymore, it is a necessity. Having a car of your own enables you to go to places smoothly especially when you have appointments to go to or going on a vacation with your family.
Read more
Miscellaneous

The 10 Greatest Races in the World

SM - 0
Human beings are competitive by nature. It’s in our blood to want to be better, faster, and stronger than the next person.
Read more
Miscellaneous

BEST SPORTS CARS TO BUY IN 2020

SM - 0
In the year 2020, people are leaning more towards a life full...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Getting Better at the Game: 10 Must-Know...

SM - 0
Fortnite was released in 2017 and has since become a cultural icon. It might just be one of the most polarizing games of all time. As a free game, it has an undeniable lure.
Read more
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

2020 BMW Models

SM - 0
BMW has a series of the new product for 2020 with an updated performance package and body style for each of its many models.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need To Know About Sports Car Maintenance

SM - 0
Nowadays, having a car is not just a luxury anymore, it is a necessity. Having a car of your own enables you to go to places smoothly especially when you have appointments to go to or going on a vacation with your family.
Read more
Miscellaneous

The 10 Greatest Races in the World

SM - 0
Human beings are competitive by nature. It’s in our blood to want to be better, faster, and stronger than the next person.
Read more
Miscellaneous

BEST SPORTS CARS TO BUY IN 2020

SM - 0
In the year 2020, people are leaning more towards a life full of excitement and lively adventures. They want to experiment with...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Getting Better at the Game: 10 Must-Know Fortnite Tips

SM - 0
Fortnite was released in 2017 and has since become a cultural icon. It might just be one of the most polarizing games of all time. As a free game, it has an undeniable lure.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

2020 BMW Models

SM - 0
BMW has a series of the new product for 2020 with an updated performance package and body style for each of its many models.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener at St. Petersburg

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking to dominate yet again in the 2020 season, there's no...
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need To Know About Sports Car Maintenance

SM - 0
Nowadays, having a car is not just a luxury anymore, it is a necessity. Having a car of your own enables you to go to places smoothly especially when you have appointments to go to or going on a vacation with your family.
Read more
Miscellaneous

The 10 Greatest Races in the World

SM - 0
Human beings are competitive by nature. It’s in our blood to want to be better, faster, and stronger than the next person.
Read more
Miscellaneous

BEST SPORTS CARS TO BUY IN 2020

SM - 0
In the year 2020, people are leaning more towards a life full of excitement and lively adventures. They want to experiment with...
Read more
Previous articleTeam Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener at St. Petersburg
Next article2020 BMW Models

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com