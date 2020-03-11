Truck Series News David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series Return to Richmond

David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series Return to Richmond

By Official Release
-

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (March 11, 2020) – DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Select Blinds, the leading online retailer of custom window coverings, will adorn the sides of Ragan’s No. 17 Ford F-150 at the historic venue as the Truck Series makes a return to the ¾-mile track after a 15-year hiatus.

Ragan, who retired from fulltime racing at the end of the 2019 season, will bring a wealth of knowledge to DGR-Crosley’s Driver Development program. The 34-year-old has over 13 years of Cup Series competition under his belt and has currently moved into a development role with Ford Performance, where he assists teams with simulator work and has a hand in developing the NextGen car that will come into play in 2021.

“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150’s at Richmond,” said Ragan. “I’ve been friends with David [Gilliland] for a long time, and I see how much work he’s putting into this team and the success they’ve had early on. They have a shop full of great people and I’m glad that we could make all this happen.”

While Ragan hasn’t competed in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series since 2006, he has an abundance of experience across all three of NASCAR’s national series, as well as over 30 combined starts at Richmond Raceway. Ragan’s most recent NASCAR start occurred in the Cup Series season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway where he earned a fourth-place finish driving for Rick Ware Racing with Select Blinds on his car. They first sponsored Ragan in 2019 when he was racing fulltime for Front Row Motorsports. Now they will join him in the Truck Series with DGR-Crosley.

Select Blinds is the online home for all your window covering needs. The company offers child-safe cordless blinds to prevent injury along with a wide variety of blinds and shades for your home or business. Their online home makes it easy, affordable and secure for fans to purchase new window coverings.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” remarked Ragan. “This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series, with different teams. Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at; hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans.”

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series 250 from Richmond Raceway will take place on Saturday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m., ET.

About DGR-Crosley: DGR-Crosley (DGRC) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and Crosley Brands CEO, Bo LeMastus. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first three years of operation, DGR-Crosley has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3...
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle...

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Truck Series News

iRacing to Sponsor Ty Majeski and Niece...

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry familiar colors for several races during the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season, as iRacing joins Majeski and Niece Motorsports.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Busch set for five-race schedule in the...

Briar Starr - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports announced today that the all-time winningest driver in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch, will once again be back in the Truck Series field for 2020. The Las Vegas, Nevada native is set to do a five-race stint in his famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series...

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Howie DiSavino III to drive for Win-Tron...

Official Release - 0
It’s about to get busy for Howie DiSavino, III, in 2020. After several starts with Mooresville, N.C.-based Win-Tron Racing in 2019, the team is announcing DiSavino is signing on to pilot the team’s NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) entry. DiSavino’s truck series debut will be at Richmond Raceway, his home track, on Saturday, April 18, 2020, as well as, other select NGOTS and ARCA Menards Series races. The deal will also feature two new Virginia-based partners for DiSavino, KEES Travel™ and Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

ARCA

Derek Griffith looking to put a ‘licking’ on the ARCA Menards Series East competition

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that a new partnership agreement with Original Gourmet™ Food Company will propel the team into a fulltime ARCA Menards Series East schedule with driver Derek Griffith beginning with this weekend’s Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m excited to be back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Burton.  “I’m appreciative of the support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO, without them this wouldn’t be possible.  Atlanta is a track I really enjoy racing at – I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett will seek his second top-10 finish of the season this weekend at Atlanta, following his seventh place finish three weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
Indy

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES AT ST. PETERSBURG: Team Chevy Advance Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
Amid NTT INDYCAR SERIES changes entering the 2020 season, the constant for Chevrolet personnel, teams and drivers is consistency of execution that produces victories.
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more
Featured Section 2

Chandler Smith nabs eight races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
Announced today via Kyle Busch Motorsports, Chandler Smith will drive the famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with sponsorship from JBL. The Georgia native made a lot of noise early on in his Truck Series career by having outstanding performances.
Read more
Truck Series News

iRacing to Sponsor Ty Majeski and Niece Motorsports in 2020

Official Release - 0
Ty Majeski’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry familiar colors for several races during the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season, as iRacing joins Majeski and Niece Motorsports.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Busch set for five-race schedule in the Truck Series

Briar Starr - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports announced today that the all-time winningest driver in the Truck Series, Kyle Busch, will once again be back in the Truck Series field for 2020. The Las Vegas, Nevada native is set to do a five-race stint in his famed No. 51 Toyota Tundra.
Read more
Featured Section 2

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs Expand to 10

Official Release - 0
The Gander Trucks playoff field in 2020 will expand from eight drivers/trucks to 10 drivers/trucks.
Read more
Previous articleDerek Griffith looking to put a ‘licking’ on the ARCA Menards Series East competition

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com