Featured Section 2 David Ragan will return to Truck Series for one race at Richmond
Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

David Ragan will return to Truck Series for one race at Richmond

By Briar Starr
-

Announced today via DGR-Crosley retired Cup Series star David Ragan will make his return to the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday, April 18 at Richmond International Raceway. Ragan is scheduled to drive the No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Ford out of the DGR-Crosley stable. This will be the first time since 2006 that Ragan has competed in the Truck Series and will be the first time he’s competed in a Truck at Richmond.

“I’m really looking forward to racing one of DGR-Crosley’s F-150’s at Richmond,” said Ragan. “I’ve been friends with David [Gilliland] for a long time, and I see how much work he’s putting into this team and the success they’ve had early on. They have a shop full of great people and I’m glad that we could make all this happen.”

The last time Ragan raced in a Truck was 2006 at Phoenix, where the Georgia native finished 17th after starting 20th. Ragan notes that this is something he’s planned on ever since retiring from full-time competition last year in the Cup Series.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve raced in the Truck Series, and I’m incredibly thankful to Select Blinds for supporting me and allowing me to do this,” remarked Ragan. “This is what I wanted to do when I decided to stop racing full-time at the end of last season; I want to race in different series, with different teams. Obviously, we want to be competitive, and I have no doubt that DGR-Crosley will bring me a great truck. Richmond has always been one of my favorite tracks that we race at; hopefully, we can get the folks from Select Blinds another good finish this year and put on a good show for the fans.”

Ragan will carry sponsorship with Select Binds.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Brandon Jones set to compete for four...

Briar Starr - 0
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.
Read more
Truck Series News

David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener...

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking...
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3...
Read more
ARCA

Four Takeaways from the General Tire 150...

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series visited Phoenix Raceway this past weekend for their series debut.
Read more
ARCA

Weekend schedule for Phoenix Raceway

Angela Campbell - 0
This week the NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series travel to Phoenix Raceway. The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series is off this week and will return to competition at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14.
Read more
Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Featured Stories

Brandon Jones set to compete for four races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.
Read more
Featured Other Series

Don Schumacher Racing aims for milestone in NHRA

Briar Starr - 0
One of the historic teams in NHRA drag racing, Don Schumacher Racing, is aiming high this weekend when NHRA competes at the Gatornationals.
Read more
ARCA

Four Takeaways from the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series visited Phoenix Raceway this past weekend for their series debut.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings- Phoenix I

Briar Starr - 0
The NASCAR Xfinity Series came to play at Phoenix International Raceway this past weekend for race No. 4 of the 2020 season.
Read more
Featured Stories

Chase Elliott wins pole for Sunday’s race at Phoenix

Briar Starr - 0
Continuing the Hendrick Motorsports momentum in 2020, Chase Elliott qualified on the pole at Phoenix Raceway for the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 with a time of 26.06 seconds/138.116 mph, edging out nine-time Phoenix winner, Kevin Harvick by 0.045 seconds.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Featured Stories

Brandon Jones set to compete for four races with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Briar Starr - 0
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.
Read more
Truck Series News

David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series Return to Richmond

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener at St. Petersburg

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking to dominate yet again in the 2020 season, there's no...
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more
ARCA

Four Takeaways from the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

Briar Starr - 0
The ARCA Menards Series visited Phoenix Raceway this past weekend for their series debut.
Read more
Previous articleHendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta
Next articleDon Schumacher Racing aims for milestone in NHRA

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com