NASCAR Track News Former Football Coach Jimmy Johnson to Serve as Grand Marshal for Dixie...

Former Football Coach Jimmy Johnson to Serve as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400

By Official Release
-

2020 Hall of Fame Inductee to Recite Most Famous Words in Motorsports

MIAMI – With the Dixie Vodka 400 right around the corner, the list of pre-race dignitaries is growing. Jimmy Johnson, a longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst who will be a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. As Grand Marshal, Johnson will recite the most famous words in all of motorsports, “Drivers, start your engines!” just before the green flag waves for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Johnson coached both the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Miami Dolphins during his career. While at the University of Miami, he led the team to a 52-9 record, including a 12-0 mark in 1987 when the school won the national championship.

Johnson also served as the head coach for Oklahoma State University and the Dallas Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII). Johnson, who makes his home in South Florida, now serves as a studio analyst on FOX NFL Sunday, the No. 1 NFL pregame show for 25 years.

“As someone who lives in South Florida, I’m excited to be a part of one of the biggest events in the area,” said Johnson. “I’ve given many locker room speeches and seen many spectacular sports moments, but I can’t wait to add the distinction of reciting the most famous words in all of motorsports.”

“Having a celebrity such as Jimmy Johnson participate in the Dixie Vodka 400 is what hosting a NASCAR race is all about,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, it’s great to do so with someone like Coach Johnson, who has a successful history in the Miami sports scene.”

Tickets for the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com. The weekend includes the Dixie Vodka 400 (Sunday, March 22), the 2020CENSUS.GOV 300 (Saturday, March 21) and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race (Friday, March 20).

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, which was founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2019, NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend for the 18th consecutive year (2002-19). Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2019 were Kyle Busch (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Tyler Reddick (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Matt Crafton (NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series). In 2020, Homestead-Miami Speedway will commemorate its 25th anniversary as it hosts the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Cup Series, March 20-22.

