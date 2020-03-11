Truck Series PR Jeb Burton - Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Jeb Burton – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

By Official Release
-

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance
Team: No. 44 State Water Heaters/ALSCO Chevrolet Silverado
Driver: Jeb Burton
Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JebBurtonRacing

Jeb Burton on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m excited to be back in the Truck Series this weekend,” said Burton.  “I’m appreciative of the support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO, without them this wouldn’t be possible.  Atlanta is a track I really enjoy racing at – I’m looking forward to Saturday’s race.”

Burton at Atlanta: Burton will make his first NGROTS start at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The Virginia-native has made one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at the track, earning a top-10 result in 2016.

In addition, Burton has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece.  In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.  Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices.  Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability.  The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.  Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3...
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Mannington Commercial, a business unit of Mannington Mills, Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary sponsor on Todd Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton Teams up with Niece Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton will make two starts for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020, with support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Burton is slated to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson Join GMS...

Official Release - 0
GMS Racing announced today the addition of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to the lineup of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Elliott will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and Kansas Speedway in May. Larson will compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Toyota Racing NGROTS Las Vegas Quotes –...

Official Release - 0
Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Raphael Lessard was made available to media at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Truck Series News

David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series Return to Richmond

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

Derek Griffith looking to put a ‘licking’ on the ARCA Menards Series East competition

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that a new partnership agreement with Original Gourmet™ Food Company will propel the team into a fulltime ARCA Menards Series East schedule with driver Derek Griffith beginning with this weekend’s Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more
XFINITY Series PR

JR Motorsports — NXS Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Michael Annett will seek his second top-10 finish of the season this weekend at Atlanta, following his seventh place finish three weeks ago at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Read more
Indy

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES AT ST. PETERSBURG: Team Chevy Advance Notes and Quotes

Official Release - 0
Amid NTT INDYCAR SERIES changes entering the 2020 season, the constant for Chevrolet personnel, teams and drivers is consistency of execution that produces victories.
Read more
Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Truck Series

NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
No. 38 Mannington Commercial Ford F-150, Todd Gilliland ‌ Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval Race: 3 of 23 Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130...
Read more
Truck Series PR

GMS Racing Gander Trucks Atlanta Preview

Official Release - 0
Sheldon Creed enters Atlanta with a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes, dating back to Homestead-Miami in November.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Mannington Commercial Returns to Front Row Motorsports in Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Mannington Commercial, a business unit of Mannington Mills, Inc., one of the world's leading manufacturers of fine flooring, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary sponsor on Todd Gilliland's No. 38 Ford F-150 for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Jeb Burton Teams up with Niece Motorsports for Two Races in 2020

Official Release - 0
Jeb Burton will make two starts for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020, with support from State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Burton is slated to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson Join GMS Racing Lineup For Select Races

Official Release - 0
GMS Racing announced today the addition of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson to the lineup of the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Elliott will compete at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March and Kansas Speedway in May. Larson will compete at Homestead-Miami Speedway in March.
Read more
Previous articleJR Motorsports — NXS Atlanta Preview
Next articleDerek Griffith looking to put a ‘licking’ on the ARCA Menards Series East competition

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com