Ryan Truex – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ryan Truex

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Ryan_Truex

Ryan Truex on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m very excited to be working with Plan B Sales and their foundation,” said Truex. “Plan B Sales has done a lot in our sport and local Charlotte community, so I feel very fortunate to be partnered with a company that shares common values. I can’t wait to hit the track for the first time this season and hope to have a strong showing for the 40 team.”

Truex at Atlanta: Truex has two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a best finish of 13th in 2017.

Truex also has two NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, coming in 2011 and 2018. In those two starts, Truex qualified no lower than 15th, and finished ninth and 11th, respectively.

In addition, Truex has one NASCAR Cup Series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.