Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

No. 15 Ford Performance F-150, Tanner Gray

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1.54-mile oval

Race: 3 of 23

Event: Vet Tix Camping World 200 (200 miles, 130 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, March 13

1:35 p.m…………Practice

4:32 p.m…………Final Practice

Saturday, March 14

10:05 a.m………..Qualifying

1:30 p.m…..……..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the third race of the Truck Series season.

Saturday’s Vet Tix Camping World 200 will mark the first time that the 20-year-old Truck Series Rookie has competed on the worn-out surface of Atlanta Motor Speedway. Although Gray has no experience racing at Atlanta, the young driver has shown a knack for mile-and-a-half tracks. In the most recent Truck Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Gray earned his first NASCAR national series top-10 after running inside the top-five and even contesting for the lead in the latter stages of the race. Gray is making his presence known in his rookie campaign and looks to continue the positive momentum going into Atlanta this weekend.

During the Truck Series off weeks, Gray spent his time racing in the ARCA Menards Series, where he competed at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway to help prepare for the Championship race there later this fall. Gray ran inside the top-five for most of the race and ended up collecting a fourth-place finish. Gray also spent time in the Ford Performance simulator, preparing for upcoming Truck Series races.

The Vet Tix Camping World 200 from Atlanta Motor Speedway will be run prior to the NASCAR XFINITY race on Saturday, March 14. The race will go green at 1:30 p.m., ET, with a live broadcast on FS1. The 130 lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on lap 30 and lap 60.

Gray on Atlanta: “I love racing on the mile-and-a-half tracks, and I’ve heard several drivers say that they really like Atlanta Motor Speedway and it’s worn out surface. I’m excited to go there this weekend with our Ford Performance team. We have some positive momentum going right now, and we’re looking capitalize on that to get another strong finish this weekend. I’m hoping that the weather doesn’t mess up our practice time on Friday since I’ve never been there, but I’ve been in the Ford simulator and reviewing a lot of film with my spotter to help prepare for Saturday’s race. It seems like there’s a lot more buzz around this race with the bounty against Kyle Busch and with more Cup guys joining the field – it should be fun.”