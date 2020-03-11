NASCAR Cup PR Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 3.11.20

Toyota Racing Weekly Preview 3.11.20

By Official Release
-

NEWS RELEASE

This Week in Motorsports: March 9 – 15, 2020

· NCS/NXS/NGROTS: Atlanta Motor Speedway (Hampton, Georgia) – March 14-15

· NHRA: Gainesville Raceway (Gainesville, Florida) – March 15

· ARCA East: Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola, Florida) – March 14

PLANO, Texas (March 11, 2020) – NASCAR’s top three series return from the West Coast for races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while both NHRA and ARCA East are back in action this weekend in Florida.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NGROTS

Milestone Victories… Toyota heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway – the site of Toyota’s first Cup Series victory in March 2008 when Kyle Busch led the last 40 laps to earn the win. The winning ways have continued since with NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) driver Brandon Jones scoring the 500th NASCAR national series win for Toyota last Saturday at Phoenix Raceway.

Supra Victory for Bell… One year ago, NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) rookie Christopher Bell earned the first NASCAR victory for the Toyota Supra when he crossed the finish line first in the Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bell led 142 laps (of 163) to earn the NXS win – his first of eight victories last season – before moving up to the Cup Series where he’ll make his first NCS start at the track this weekend.

Top Five Finishes in Every Race… Nineteen-year-old Xfinity Series rookie Harrison Burton is the only driver in NASCAR’s top three series who has scored top-five finishes in every race they have competed in this season. Burton earned his first NASCAR victory at Auto Club Speedway on February 29, along with two runner-up finishes at Daytona International Speedway and Phoenix Raceway and a fifth-place showing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Burton continues to lead the NXS point standings.

Podium Sweep… For the first time in four years, Toyota swept the top three spots in the Xfinity Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Jones drove to victory, followed by Burton and Busch. It was the fifth time in Toyota’s history that Toyota swept the top three positions in an NXS race, and the first time since 2016.

Truck Series Points Leader… Austin Hill heads to his home track with the points lead on the strength of two top-10 finishes to start the season. Hill, who qualified for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) Playoffs one season ago with four wins, is coming off a third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Last Time in Atlanta… Busch proved his No. 51 Toyota Tundra was strong in last year’s Truck Series appearance at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He led 92 laps (of 130) on his way to victory lane. This year, Busch has already scored one win in the Truck Series at his home track – Las Vegas Motor Speedway and looks to increase his record performance in the series.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Doug Kalitta Eyes Pair of Milestones at Gainesville…Toyota Top Fuel driver, Doug Kalitta, could reach a pair of historic NHRA milestones at this weekend’s Gatornationals. If he can win three rounds to advance to Sunday’s finals, he would become the second Top Fuel driver in history to earn 700 career round wins. He is also in position to become just the second Top Fuel driver in history to consecutively win drag racing’s four biggest races, Winternationals, Gatornationals, U.S. Nationals and NHRA Finals. The current Top Fuel points leader won last year’s U.S. Nationals and the NHRA Finals, then added his third consecutive Winternationals crown in February. If he can accomplish the feat, it would also mark the third consecutive Gatornationals win for Kalitta Motorsports after winning the prestigious event in both 2018 and 2019 with Richie Crampton.

Regional Stock Car Racing – ARCA East

ARCA East Back on Track… The ARCA Menards Series East is back on track this weekend for the second race of its eight-race season at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday evening. Venturini Motorsports – which already has two wins in the ARCA Menards Series this season – looks to add its first East win of the year with Camry drivers Mason Diaz or Corey Heim.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on...

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor...

Official Release - 0
Atlanta Preview: The series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Atlanta’s Worn Pavement Suits DiBenedetto’s Style

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Knauf Insulation team head into the fifth race of the 2020 Cup season ninth in the points standings and hungry for more.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Seeking Fourth Straight...

Official Release - 0
Ford is the first manufacturer to win multiple races in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after Team Penske’s Joey Logano captured Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

YANMAR America to Power Front Row Motorsports...

Official Release - 0
Following a successful partnership in 2019, YANMAR America will increase its involvement with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) throughout the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season. The company will serve as the primary sponsor of John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Former Football Coach Jimmy Johnson to Serve as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400

Official Release - 0
With the Dixie Vodka 400 right around the corner, the list of pre-race dignitaries is growing. Jimmy Johnson, a longtime FOX NFL Sunday analyst who will be a member of the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series News

David Ragan Joins DGR-Crosley in Truck Series Return to Richmond

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that veteran NASCAR Cup Series driver David Ragan would join the team for the upcoming NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.
Read more
ARCA

Derek Griffith looking to put a ‘licking’ on the ARCA Menards Series East competition

Official Release - 0
Chad Bryant Racing (CBR) announced today that a new partnership agreement with Original Gourmet™ Food Company will propel the team into a fulltime ARCA Menards Series East schedule with driver Derek Griffith beginning with this weekend’s Pensacola 200 presented by Inspectra Thermal Solutions at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.
Read more
Truck Series PR

Tanner Gray NGROTS Advance: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is back in action this weekend after a two-week hiatus. Tanner Gray and his No. 15 Ford Performance team will head to Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway for the third race of the Truck Series season.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Cup PR

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

Official Release - 0
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ryan Newman To Be a Guest on NBC’s Today Show on Wednesday Morning

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Newman will travel to New York City to pay a visit to the award-winning Today Show on NBC for an exclusive, sit down interview with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Atlanta Motor Speedway

Official Release - 0
Atlanta Preview: The series heads back east to Atlanta Motor Speedway for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the 1.5-mile asphalt Georgia oval.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Atlanta’s Worn Pavement Suits DiBenedetto’s Style

Official Release - 0
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Menards/Knauf Insulation team head into the fifth race of the 2020 Cup season ninth in the points standings and hungry for more.
Read more
NASCAR Cup PR

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Seeking Fourth Straight Atlanta Cup Win

Official Release - 0
Ford is the first manufacturer to win multiple races in the NASCAR Cup Series this season after Team Penske’s Joey Logano captured Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway.
Read more
Previous articleFormer Football Coach Jimmy Johnson to Serve as Grand Marshal for Dixie Vodka 400
Next articleHendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com