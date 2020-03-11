Ty Majeski – Vet Tix Camping World 200 Race Advance

Vet Tix Camping World 200 | Atlanta Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Atlanta: “I’m ready to get back to the track this weekend with this iRacing Chevrolet,” said Majeski. “We definitely learned a lot at the first intermediate race of the season at Las Vegas, and have implemented some changes to be more competitive this weekend. This team has been working hard the past few weeks, so I know we will have a strong truck for Saturday’s race.”

Majeski at Atlanta: Saturday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks Majeski’s first start at the 1.5-mile track.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.