CMI Motorsports Withdraws From Atlanta Truck Race

Announced today via CMI Motorsports, Team Owner Ray Ciccarelli will be withdrawing from the Atlanta Truck Series race scheduled to take place Saturday afternoon. While the coronavirus had an impact on the decision, the weather forecast was also a factor. Ultimately the team decided to stay home and focus on the upcoming races. Below is a report from team owner Ray Ciccarelli.

“We had a very hard decision to make today, but with everything going on and the potential of rain Friday, we thought it was best to withdraw from Atlanta and focus on completing our move into the new building,” Ciccarelli said. “We’re getting both Trucks ready for Miami and Texas. We can’t thank Springrates enough for there support.”

“Thanks to all our fans as well for their understanding and supporting.”

So far in 2020, CMI Motorsports has only made one start with Stefan Parsons, which occurred at Las Vegas a couple of weeks ago. Parsons was credited with a 29th place finish after some issues with the truck earlier in the night. He was 22 laps down.

Overall, CMI has made 11 starts over a span of three years since debuting at Pocono in 2018. Their best finish took place last year at Michigan, where Ciccarelli finished ninth after starting 30th.

For more info on CMI Motorsports, you can follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.