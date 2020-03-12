Other Series Racing NHRA Gatornationals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

NHRA Gatornationals Postponed Due To Coronavirus

By Briar Starr
-

Announced today via NHRA Series Officials is the postponement of the Florida Gatornationals due to the the ongoing Coronavirus.

Despite many sports leagues and other Motorsports canceling this weekend or perhaps suspending game play, NHRA follows suit due to the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. This weekends Gatornationals will be rescheduled for a later date. Below is an official release from the NHRA regarding their third race of the season.

“In consideration of the ever-evolving COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with the recommendation of the Florida governor, NHRA officials are postponing a portion of the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals. The sportsman categories contested on Thursday will complete competition this weekend without ticketed spectators. Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle, Pro Mod, Factory Stock Showdown, Top Fuel Harley, Top Alcohol Dragster, and Top Alcohol Funny Car will compete at a later date to be determined. Current tickets will be honored at the rescheduled event or ticketholders may opt to use their tickets as a credit toward the 2021 Gatornationals. NHRA will determine next steps for moving forward as additional information becomes available. We appreciate the patience of our competitors and fans.”

Briar Starr
24 years old, hopeful to be a PR in Motorsports.

