Statement from NASCAR

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13, 2020) – “NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”
“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
Chevrolet is the most successful manufacturer at Atlanta Motor Speedway in NASCAR Cup Series competition with 40 victories in 112 races. The Bowtie brand has also registered 25 pole starts, 190 top-five and 378 top-10 finishes.
Weekend Schedule for Atlanta
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series returns to on-track action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.
Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Atlanta
Chase Elliott's expectations and improvements going to his home track: “We started off there and I thought 2016 went really good. That was kind of my first 1.5-mile with the No. 24 team at the time and I thought things went really good."
Statement from Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive VP and GM Brandon Hutchison
In sixty years of NASCAR history at Atlanta, this might be the most unusual circumstance we’ve ever encountered. Our fans and their health and safety are always our top priority, and the decision to race without them was made after much discussion with NASCAR and consultation with our public health officials.
Kurt Busch to Serve as Grand Marshal for NASCAR Truck Series Race at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competitor and former champion, Kurt Busch, will serve as the Grand Marshal for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), Vet Tix Camping World 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 14. Busch started his NASCAR National touring series career racing in the NGROTS in 2000 and was a four-time winner in NGROTS competition, in just one full-time season on the circuit.
All three national series head to Atlanta Motor Speedway for a weekend of competition. Brad Keselowski has won two of the last...
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Preview-Atlanta/The Bounty Part 1
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series returns to on-track action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Brandon Jones set to compete for four races with Kyle Busch Motorsports
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.