Featured Stories Episode 9: No racing? Throwback plans coming!

Episode 9: No racing? Throwback plans coming!

By Joseph Shelton
-

On this episode of News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com, we discuss the unfortunate postponement of some of the upcoming races. Speedway Media, however, has some awesome plans in store for you guys.

Featured Stories

Statement from NASCAR-Atlanta and Homestead events postponed

Official Release - 0
NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.
Featured Stories

Statement from NASCAR

Official Release - 0
“At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”
Featured Stories

Weekend schedule for Atlanta – Racing postponed

Angela Campbell - 0
Update from NASCAR: DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 13,...
Featured Stories

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Preview-Atlanta/The Bounty...

Briar Starr - 0
The NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series returns to on-track action this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Featured Stories

Brandon Jones set to compete for four...

Briar Starr - 0
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and last week's winner at Phoenix Raceway, Brandon Jones, is set to return to Kyle Busch Motorsports to compete in four Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races this season.
Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener...

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking...
Joseph Shelton
Husband to Stacie and Daddy to Dexter, Aeris, Meredith, and furbabies Lola and Tiny. Ardent race fan and serious Sooner football lover. Twitter: @JSheltonWrites Instagram: @jsheltonwrites

Featured Section 2

Team Penske favorites to win IndyCar opener at St. Petersburg

Joseph Shelton - 0
With the Team Penske Chevrolet camp in the NTT IndyCar Series looking to dominate yet again in the 2020 season, there's no...
Featured Stories

Opinion: Baseless lawsuit of parody Twitter account by former NASCAR CEO sets unnecessary precedent

Joseph Shelton - 0
I do not know what has been injected in the NASCAR Twitter world as of late...but can I have some? There's been...
Featured Section 2

Episode 7: Bowman dominates, Fontana ranting, and I need more coffee

Joseph Shelton - 0
On this episode of News and Views from SpeedwayMedia.com, we discuss the results from the weekend, the appearance of Auto Club Speedway...
Featured Stories

Opinion: Las Vegas race weekend is the reason why media members do not need to be a part of the story

Joseph Shelton - 0
I shouldn't even have to address this as "opinion." This should be common sense. I don't drive to Texas Motor Speedway to...
News and Views Podcast

Episode 6: Viva Las Vegas, Is Newman made of old Nokia phones, an unusual top-10

Joseph Shelton - 0
Guest host Justin Schuoler from KickInTheTires.net joins the show to talk about the Las Vegas race weekend, gambling on track, and if...
