2020 Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio Update

This is an important update to race fans, competitors and all associated with the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio event.

Following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance regarding limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 people, the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course can confirm the Acura Sports Car Challenge at Mid-Ohio will not take place as previously scheduled from May 1-3.

This delays the start of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course season opening and will impact the following IMSA-sanctioned series:

· IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

· IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

· IMSA Prototype Challenge

· Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama

Acura, IMSA, and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course are in discussions to identify a new date later in 2020.

IMSA and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will promptly communicate any updates as further information is made available.