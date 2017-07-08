NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion’s Week Begins in Las Vegas

Tweet Photo Credit: Streeter Lecka/NASCAR via Getty Images

Below is a schedule of events, including tune-in information, for NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion’s Week in Las Vegas. All times PT unless otherwise noted.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

NASCAR Live: Eli Gold will sit down with 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kyle Busch to discuss his road to the championship. NASCAR Live will air from inside the Race and Sports Book at Wynn Las Vegas from 4 – 5 p.m. on Motor Racing Network. This event is free to the public. Fans in attendance will have a chance to participate in the live broadcast.

Miss Sprint Cup will chat live with 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kyle Busch from 2:30 -3 p.m. ET. The chat will be streamed live on NASCAR.com/sprintlivechats.

Tuesday – Wednesday, Dec. 1 – 2

DAYTONA Rising / NASCAR Motorsports Marketing Forum: Part one of the annual DAYTONA Rising / NASCAR Motorsports Marketing Forum, presented by SportsBusiness Daily/Global/Journal, will bring together industry decision-makers for insights and thought-provoking discussions on the state of motorsports. The event will be held at The Mirage Las Vegas.

Wednesday – Friday, Dec. 2 – 4

Champion’s Week Live at The LINQ Promenade: The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Champion’s Week fan experience will be anchored in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – Champion’s Week Live at The LINQ Promenade, the ultimate NASCAR fan headquarters. Open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day, fans can purchase merchandise of The Challenger 16 at the NASCAR Superstore, get their photo taken with the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series trophy and view The Challenger 16 cars on display. For a full list of activities, fans and media can visit nascar.com/championsweek.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Fanfest Presented by Las Vegas Motor Speedway: A fan-favorite event, the seventh annual LVMS Fanfest will begin at 2 p.m. at the Fremont Street Experience. This event is free to the public and will consist of a red carpet walk by the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Challengers, followed by a special “game show format” event. Select fans may be chosen to participate in an onstage game with the drivers for a chance to win two tickets to the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards held two nights later at Wynn Las Vegas.

Fans and employees can watch a special edition podcast of Dirty Air live from the High Roller at The LINQ from 3-3:30 p.m. ET on NASCAR.com/dirtyair.

Thursday, Dec. 3

NASCAR NMPA Myers Brothers Awards Luncheon: The annual awards luncheon and industry gathering will take place from 11 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. in the Encore Ballroom at Wynn Las Vegas, where several team and individual awards will be presented. Hosted by FOX Sports personality Mike Joy, the event will be live-streamed on NASCAR.com/presspass.

NASCAR Victory Lap Fueled by Sunoco: Fans can catch their favorite driver during pre-race introductions hosted by FOX Sports reporter Jamie Little at 2:45 p.m. The green flag on the Victory Lap will fly at 3:30 p.m. when the Chase for the NASCAR Sprint Cup drivers parade down Las Vegas Boulevard in their race cars. NASCAR Victory Lap will start in front of the Miracle Mile Shops and finish at The LINQ. For a full list of where each driver will participate in burnouts, fans can visit The LINQ Promenade earlier in the week. The event will be simulcast live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NASCAR.com/lap.

NASCAR After The Lap sponsored by Ford and Sprint: A must-see event, NASCAR After The Lap sponsored by Ford and Sprint will take place from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at The Pearl Theater inside Palms Casino Resort. All 16 Chase Challengers will appear on stage and give fans behind-the-scenes info about their lives on and off the track. The event will be simulcast live on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and NASCAR.com/lap.

Friday, Dec. 4

Championship Year in Review: SiriusXM NASCAR Radio host Claire B. Lang will be joined live from 1-3 p.m. by the championship winning driver, owner, crew chief and other crew members in an exclusive two-hour retrospective on their championship-winning season.

2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards: This black-tie celebration will be held at Wynn Las Vegas, where the 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion driver and owner and the other Chase drivers will be honored. Live coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. NBCSN will also begin coverage at 8 p.m. ET from the red carpet, followed by the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards broadcast at 9 p.m. ET.

Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award presented by Nationwide Reveal: The Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award presented by Nationwide will be given to an outstanding volunteer who has made a profound impact on children in his or her community. The NASCAR Foundation will announce the national award winner during this year’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards and donate $100,000 to the winner’s chosen charity. Fans can cast their vote for the 2015 Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award winner by visiting NASCAR.com/award before 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 3.

