UNOH To Serve As Entitlement Partner Of Fanzone At Daytona International Speedway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 9, 2016) – Daytona International Speedway announced today a multi-year partnership with University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) for the school to secure the naming rights of the Fanzone, the 211,636-square foot entertainment hub located in the infield of the “World Center of Racing.” UNOH, located in Lima, Ohio, invented the first high-performance motorsports degree program in the country, and in 2006, opened the largest U.S. facility dedicated to learning the science of high-performance vehicles – a seven-acre, 70,000-square foot high performance motorsports complex.

The UNOH Fanzone, which first opened in 2005 at the “World Center of Racing,” is located between the NASCAR premier series (sponsored by Monster Energy) garages and NASCAR XFINITY Series garages and puts fans in the middle of the event action with fan forums, historic displays, autograph sessions, entertainment and merchandise as well as access to pre-race activities. Other amenities include the Fan Deck on top of the NASCAR premier series garages and garage viewing windows with autograph slots.

“We’re excited to continue to grow our relationship with the University of Northwestern Ohio,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “UNOH is widely recognized throughout the country for their motorsports degree program. We look forward to them engaging with our fans in the UNOH Fanzone, which delivers the most fan-friendly, hands-on experience in all of motorsports.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Daytona International Speedway and have another venue to share with motorsports fans the unique educational opportunity students can get at the University of Northwestern Ohio,” UNOH president, Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis said. “Students from all 50 states and 49 countries have attended the University and we have UNOH graduates working in all facets of motorsports from dirt-track teams all the way up through NASCAR to NHRA and beyond. The UNOH Fanzone experience will bring to life what our students experience in the classroom and shop every day.”

UNOH will also continue to serve as the Official Education Partner of Daytona International Speedway and have an on-site marketing presence at the facility including event signage, display space, tickets and hospitality. Financial terms were not disclosed.

In 1992, UNOH invented the first high-performance motorsports degree program in the country and has since been training students with the latest technology available in the industry. Students receive first-hand motorsports mechanical training from instructors who’ve spent years in the field.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway recently completed a $400 million frontstretch renovation project that transformed the “World Center of Racing” into the world’s only motorsports stadium. Improvements included wider, more comfortable seats, five expanded and redesigned entrances, 40 escalators and upgraded amenities throughout the 11 football-field size neighborhoods. The new stadium was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year. Daytona International Speedway is the home of “The Great American Race” – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR premier series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. New to the calendar for 2016 are the Country 500 music festival on Memorial Day Weekend and the Ferrari World Finals on Dec. 1-4. In addition to at least eight major weekends of racing activity, rarely a week goes by that the Speedway grounds are not used for events that include civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.

About UNOH

The University of Northwestern Ohio, located in Lima, Ohio, is an entrepreneurial, not-for-profit, university founded in 1920. The University’s High Performance program provides extensive training in welding and fabrication, engine machining, custom engine building, steering and suspension, drive lines, accessories trends, fuels, electronics, and ignitions. UNOH’s High Performance Motorsports Complex is the only one of its kind in the world. Inside you’ll find cutting-edge technology and equipment. UNOH is the only university to own a racetrack, Limaland Motorsports Park, and offer athletic scholarships for Motorsports. Students can join the Technical Support Team and work with one of Limaland’s weekly racing teams or be a part of one of the UNOH student race teams that build, crew and drive the cars they race in every Friday night during race season.

UNOH offers five colleges within the university: College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, College of Applied Technologies, and Graduate College. UNOH offers more than 50 different programs of study including Master’s, Baccalaureate, Associate, and Diploma programs. UNOH has educated students from all 50 states and 49 foreign countries, and currently has more than 4,500 students enrolled from 40 states and 36 foreign countries.

