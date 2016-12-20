Unique Customized Mustang a Richard Petty Labor of Love

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 9, 2016) – The winning bidder for the Petty’s Garage 2017 Ford Mustang GT will receive not only a one-of-a-kind customized, high-powered vehicle, he or she will own a labor of love from Richard “King of NASCAR” Petty himself.

“Richard is extremely involved in this build and that’s something unique,” said Will Cheek, Petty’s Garage aftermarket & restoration sales manager. “He knows we’re building this for Paralyzed Veterans of America (Paralyzed Veterans) so he wants it to stand out a little bit. Every time he goes through the shop he comes by and looks at it. When they were laying out the stripes and putting the stripes on it, Richard was very involved in telling them what he liked and what he didn’t like, and how he wanted it to be. He’s really involved in each detail of this car.”

It’s the third time Petty’s Garage is providing the Paralyzed Veterans of America with a high-powered car to auction off. The 2017 Mustang will be auctioned off on Jan. 14, 2017, at Mecum Auto Auction in Kissimmee, Florida. Petty will be there to support the event and ensure bidders of the Mustang’s uniqueness, and that 100 percent of the sales proceeds will go to the Paralyzed Veterans.

The Mustang was stripped down and rebuilt with custom parts and design. It has an entirely new and different paint scheme, supercharged 5.0 Ford Coyote engine, custom wheels, tires, brake calipers and interior.

“It will be pushing out 825 horsepower. That certainly stands it apart,” Cheek said. “We have a couple of different and unique things we’re putting on it, including putting the Paralyzed Veterans’ logos into the interior. The leather interior kit, we’re actually doing a Petty blue stitching. It will have custom fabrication and front grill, and parts that are just one-off made and can’t be replicated.”

Petty’s Garage was founded by Petty as a way to keep his competitive spirit alive. Petty-representing the second of four generations of Petty racers-won 200 NASCAR races in his career, a record many believe will never be broken. He also holds the record for most wins in a season: 27 in 1967. Included in those 27 wins is a record-setting 10 consecutive wins.

Paralyzed Veterans is one of two primary charities supported through Richard Petty Motorsports and the Petty Family Foundation.

“We are honored to work with Richard Petty on this car and raise funds through Mecum Auction,” said Al Kovach, Jr., national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. “The Petty family, including Richard Petty Motorsports and Petty’s Garage, are valued supporters of our organization and the entire veteran community. We are grateful to have them as a part of the Paralyzed Veterans family.”

Petty treats veterans as family too.

“I think Richard has an acute understanding of the unique freedoms that we have in this country and that those freedoms don’t come without a price,” said Lance Brown, Richard Petty Motorsports vice president of marketing services and communications.

“We are, as an organization, proud to be partnered with the Paralyzed Veterans of America. We host them at the racetrack from time to time, and we get to meet their members and pay a bit of thanks to them for what they’ve done for us. Unless you’ve served in the military, the rest of us are reaping the rewards of the hard work those men and women do every day. It’s something we’re very appreciative of.”

Click here to see the customized 2017 Mustang.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields two teams in competition in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series with drivers Aric Almirola and Brian Scott. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and the “Fresh From Florida” campaign. Scott will make his debut with the team and drive the Petty Family No. 44 Ford. Albertsons Companies, Shore Lodge, Twisted Tea and GoBowling.com will join Scott as he competes for Rookie of the Year in his first full-time season in the Sprint Cup Series. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

About Petty’s Garage

In June 2008 Petty’s Garage, a Level Cross, N.C.-based company, was born to begin restorations on racecar chassis from owner Richard Petty’s private collection. Petty’s Garage is currently bringing “The King’s” winning tradition to a wide variety of high-performance automobiles from production-based Richard Petty Signature Series to custom builds and restorations. Petty’s Garage is a high performance speed shop focused on spectacular performance automobiles.

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For nearly 70 years, we have ensured that veterans have received the benefits earned through their service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a partner for life, Paralyzed Veterans also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation, and advocates for veterans and all people with disabilities. With more than 70 offices and 34 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

