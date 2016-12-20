Roush Yates Engines Exemplifies the Best of Racing

Tweet Photo Credit: Roush Yates Engines

This year Roush Yates Engines’ achievements proved that the organization continues to be a driving force in racing worldwide.

During the 2016 season, their race engines, the Ford FR9 EFI and the FR9 Carb, amassed a total of 15 wins and 10 poles in the NASCAR Sprint Cup, XFINITY and the Camping World Truck Series.

In road racing their engines won three championships, 27 wins and 24 poles, including six wins and eight poles in the IMSA and F1A Series. Their Ford Shelby GT350R-C race engine accumulated three championships, six wins and six poles in the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge series.

Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines, called 2016 a special season.

“It has been a tremendous year and we have a lot to build on for 2017,” he said. “To be part of a world-class team with Ford Performance has given us the opportunity to achieve some of motorsports biggest victories; winning Talladega, the NASCAR All-Star race, Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. We also achieved two big milestones; our 100th Cup points win and 250th overall poles with Ford Motor Company. This year’s achievements have been a true testament to the determination and hard work of our entire team and to be able to share this with my dad and Jack is truly special.”

Their accomplishments did not go unnoticed. Roush Yates Engines was recognized this year for their continuing achievements as a Top Ten Engine Builder of the decade by Professional Motorsports World. They received a Special Achievement award for their work on the twin-turbo Ford EcoBoost engine by Race Tech Motorsports Engineering in the UK. Also, Jack Roush was honored with the prestigious Buddy Shuman Award for his contributions to professional stock car racing throughout his career.

The highlights of the NASCAR Sprint Cup season include Penske drivers Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 2, and Joey Logano, in the No. 22, with a 1-2 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It was especially significant as Team Penske was celebrating their 50th Anniversary in motorsports.

Logano continued to impress by winning the 2016 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He went on to sweep at Michigan in the spring, grabbing the victory to mark the 100th Sprint Cup Series points win for Roush Yates Engines and Ford Performance.

Keselowski and Logano were both contenders for the Sprint Cup Championship with Logano advancing to the Final 4 in the Chase for the title.

In the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Aric Almirola won his first race in the series at Daytona international Speedway, driving the No. 98 Biagi DenBeste Ford Mustang.

