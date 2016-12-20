Menards renews ARCA Racing Series support for 2017

TOLEDO, Ohio (Dec. 12, 2016) — Officials from Menards Inc. have announced that the Wisconsin-based home improvement retailer will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the ARCA Racing Series for 2017.

Jeff Abbott, Promotions Manager and Spokesperson for Menards, made the announcement Saturday night, during the annual ARCA Racing Series Championship Awards Banquet in downtown Indianapolis.

“We are very excited to return for an eighth season as the series presenting sponsor,” said Abbott while announcing the contract extension. “This is such a great, grass roots series and the competitive nature of the driving continues to improve. But, more than anything, what keeps us coming back is how we feel so connected with those who follow this series throughout our markets as we sell tickets to races, run contractor events and continue to promote the Menards brand. 2017 should be exceptional and we’re glad to remain a part of it.”

The sponsorship renewal announcement extends Menards affiliation as the series presenting sponsor to eight consecutive years, and their overall involvement with ARCA dates back to 2009. The marketing program, and sponsorship, is based on Business to Business relationships and collaboration with suppliers to Menards, the country’s third largest home improvement retail chain.

“Menards is a very, very important business partner to ARCA,” said Mark Gundrum, VP business development and corporate partnerships for the Temperance, Michigan-based stock car sanctioning body. “Their support goes far beyond sponsorship, and our gratitude for their involvement and patronage is immeasurable.”

About Menards

With 304 stores in 14 Midwestern states, Menards has the tools, materials and supplies for all your home improvement needs whether just needing a light bulb or can of paint to building a deck or new home. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town and the way guests are always treated like family in a hometown hardware store atmosphere.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the ARCA Truck Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

