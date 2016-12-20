NASCAR Silly Season – Driver Changes for 2017

Tweet Photo Credit: Ted Seminara

As the 2016 season came to a close, silly season in NASCAR officially began. One of the biggest announcements is the new Cup Series sponsor for next year. On Dec. 1 it was revealed that Monster Energy and NASCAR have entered into a multi-year agreement. They will be only the third company in the history of the premier series to serve as the entitlement sponsor, after RJ Reynolds and Sprint/Nextel. The agreement will be effective as of Jan. 1, 2017.

This announcement was followed a week later with the news that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been medically cleared to return to racing for the 2017 season at the Feb. 26 Daytona 500. Earnhardt missed the last 18 races of 2016 after concussion-like symptoms sidelined him for the last half of the season.

Earnhardt, who recently received his 14th consecutive most popular driver award, expressed his appreciation for the support of his fans during his recovery.

“This year was a difficult year for us and our team,” Earnhardt said. “You think you know just how incredible the NASCAR fans are and how supportive they are. You see them support the drivers through victories and through defeat. But when you go through recovery from an injury or maybe the loss of a loved one or something like that, you really get to the core of what’s great about our fan base.

“I want to thank the fans for all the support and all the well-wishes. It really motivated me to get healthy and it also motivated me to come back.

Next year will offer new opportunities for Clint Bowyer who moves to Stewart-Haas Racing and takes over the No. 14 ride as Tony Stewart, driver and team owner, retired from NASCAR competition at the end of the 2016 season.

The SHR organization will enter a new era as they leave Chevrolets behind to field four Ford teams in 2017. They will build their own chassis and use engines provided by Roush Yates Engines.

Greg Biffle’s future in NASCAR next year is uncertain. On Nov. 21, he announced that he was leaving Roush Fenway Racing. He has driven the No. 16 Ford since 2003 and said the decision to part ways with RFR was a difficult one. Although Biffle would like to continue to compete, he has not announced any concrete plans for 2017.

“It’s been a tough decision to make,” Biffle told Sirius Radio. “I’ve kind of been faced with it several times throughout my career. I felt like it had kind of run its course. I felt like it was time for me to move on and explore some other opportunities. I’ve enjoyed my time with Roush, and Jack (Roush) has meant a tremendous amount to me.”

Erik Jones will head to the Cup Series in 2017. In 2016 he drove the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the XFINITY Series but, thanks to an alliance with Furniture Row Racing, Jones will drive the No. 77 Toyota in the Cup Series for FRR in 2017.

Chris Buescher, who piloted the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford in 2016 in NASCAR’S premier series, is on the move too. He will head to the No. 37 Chevy of JTG Daugherty Racing next season in the Cup Series. RFR is loaning Buescher to the team and JTG will lease the charter from the RFR No. 16 team.

These are only a few of the changes we’ll see next year and more are sure to come. Stay tuned for what promises to be another eventful silly season in NASCAR.

