‘Tickets for Troops’ Program Provides Fans Opportunity To Help Send Military Members to Speedweeks 2017 Events

DIS Partnering with Jacksonville Area USO, Veteran Tickets Foundation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2016) – Daytona International Speedway, in partnership with the Greater Jacksonville Area USO and the Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), is creating the “Ticket for Troops” program, providing race fans the opportunity to help send members of the military to Speedweeks 2017 events at the “World Center of Racing.”

Fans are able to contribute $3, $5, $10 or more, with 100 percent of all contributions going directly toward the cost of tickets given to the USO and Vet Tix for distribution to active, retired, honorably discharged veterans, reserves and Gold Star Families. Daytona International Speedway will match every dollar gifted through this program.

“We are proud of this program and are honored to help bring military members and their families to the world’s only motorsports stadium,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “And while this may be a new initiative, the speedway’s support of our military is long-standing. It goes back to the earliest days of the speedway when our first president, Bill France Sr., established a commitment to the military that we have continued throughout our 59-year history.”

The Ticket for Troops program is aligned with the USO and Vet Tix efforts in supporting and recognizing members of the military. Vet Tix and USO partners with major sports teams, leagues, promoters, organizations, venues and individual event ticket holders to provide tickets to currently serving and veterans of all branches of the military.

Tickets for Troops contributions can be made by calling Daytona International Speedway at 1-800-PITSHOP or online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/military.

About the USO:

Our Mission: The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service to the nation.

Millions of times each year at hundreds of locations around the world, the USO lifts the spirits of America’s troops and their families. A nonprofit, congressionally chartered, private organization, the USO relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations and corporations to support its activities. The USO is not part of the U.S. government, but is recognized by the Department of Defense, Congress and President of the United States, who serves as Honorary Chairman. The Greater Jacksonville Area USO, Inc. (“GJAUSO”) is a Charted Affiliate of the United Service Organizations, Inc.

About Vet Tix

We are a national non-profit, non-governmental 501(C)(3) tax-exempt organization. All contributions made to the organization are deductible under section 170 of the IRS Code. But most importantly, we’re a dedicated group of people who are also Veterans and family members of Veterans. We served our country. And now it’s our privilege to serve our Military and Veterans and to provide an opportunity for the rest of America to express its thanks and gratitude. When our Military and Veterans go to an event for free, we want them to enjoy, relax, spend precious time with their families and feel a part of American life. That’ what we are committed to creating every day. Join over 475,000 Vet Tixers at vettix.org

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **